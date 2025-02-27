'Gross violation': Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta condemns disruption of LG's address

Delhi Speaker Vijender Gupta condemned the disruption of LG Vinai Kumar Saxena’s address, calling it a violation of decorum. 12 AAP MLAs, including Atishi, were suspended, sparking a political row with BJP.
 

"Disrupting LG's address is gross violation": Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta ddr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 27, 2025, 6:54 PM IST

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday condemned the disruption of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's address, calling it a "gross violation" of the assembly's decorum. 

This incident led to the suspension of 12 AAP MLAs, including Opposition Leader Atishi, for disrupting the LG's speech with slogans and protests.

"Disrupting the LG's address is a gross violation. It is a violation of the decorum of the assembly... It is a normal procedure because if a member is expelled from the House, they will have to leave the Assembly premises. When his expulsion is over, they will be able to participate in all the proceedings...," said the Delhi Assembly Speaker.

Also read: Atishi slams BJP's 'dictatorship' as AAP MLAs barred from Delhi Assembly after suspension (WATCH)

The controversy began when AAP MLAs alleged that portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh were removed from the Chief Minister's office. However, the BJP countered this claim by releasing an image showing the portraits were still present, just relocated to a side wall.
The suspension of several opposition MLAs from the Assembly has drawn criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has accused the ruling BJP of attempting to silence dissent.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ravindra Singh Negi also lashed out at AAP legislators, accusing them of disregarding constitutional values and said, "...You (opposition) are roaming around with the picture of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, but you should follow the Constitution as told by him... They (AAP) feel that they are still in power, but they should remember that they are out of power now ..."

Ahead of this, Delhi Minister and BJP leader Parvesh Verma also had slammed the opposition for disrupting the Lieutenant Governor's speech in the Delhi Assembly, calling it a "big crime" and urging them to avoid such actions in the future.

Speaking to the media, Verma said, "Nothing has happened (in Delhi) for 10 years. The noise they made or the protest they did during the speech of the Lieutenant Governor also happened for the first time... The opposition can make as much noise as it wants in the House, but when the President or the Lieutenant Governor is giving his speech, then noise is not allowed during that time. In a way, this is a big crime... I expect them (the opposition) that they will not do this in future."

Also read: Delhi government tables CAG report on liquor policy, Atishi, 11 AAP MLAs suspended over ruckus (WATCH)

On February 25, tensions escalated in the Delhi Assembly as Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended 12 MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi and AAP MLA Gopal Rai, amid uproar ahead of the tabling of the CAG report.

As soon as the Lieutenant Governor (LG) began his address, AAP MLAs started raising slogans, leading to chaos in the House. Before the LG's speech, AAP members also chanted "Jai Bhim" slogans.
Following the disruption, the MLAs were suspended from the House. The suspended MLAs then took their protest outside the Assembly, raising slogans against the state government while carrying posters of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lord Shiva's Vasuki Naag real? Fossils of a 50-foot prehistoric snake discovered in India ddr

Lord Shiva's Vasuki Naag real? Fossils of a 50-foot prehistoric snake discovered in India

German foreign policy will continue to prioritise engagement with India, says envoy Philipp Ackermann ddr

Germany's new leadership to prioritize India ties, EU unity amid global shifts: Envoy

Atishi accuses BJP of 'crossing limits of dictatorship' as AAP MLAs barred from Assembly after suspension ddr

Atishi slams BJP's 'dictatorship' as AAP MLAs barred from Delhi Assembly after suspension (WATCH)

'Is marriage worth it?': Bengaluru reddit user conducts survey, asks people for advice; netizens react shk

'Is marriage worth it?': Bengaluru reddit user conducts survey, asks people for advice; netizens react

Bell rung 300 times, screams: Teen sleeps peacefully as panicked parents nearly dial cops fearing her suicide shk

Bell rung 300 times, screams: Teen sleeps peacefully as panicked parents nearly dial cops fearing her suicide

Recent Stories

Lord Shiva's Vasuki Naag real? Fossils of a 50-foot prehistoric snake discovered in India ddr

Lord Shiva's Vasuki Naag real? Fossils of a 50-foot prehistoric snake discovered in India

PHOTOS: Hania Amir-inspired 10 gorgeous suit designs for Ramadan 2025 NTI

PHOTOS: Hania Amir-inspired 10 gorgeous suit designs for Ramadan 2025

IonQ Announces Mixed Q4 Results, $500M At-the-Market Stock Offering - Stock Slips But Retail Support Stays Strong

IonQ Announces Mixed Q4 Results, $500M At-the-Market Stock Offering - Stock Slips But Retail Support Stays Strong

Pi Coin Rally Stalls After Hitting Record High As Binance Listing Decision Looms – Retail Buzz Drives Token Into Top Trending List

Pi Coin Rally Stalls After Hitting Record High As Binance Listing Decision Looms – Retail Buzz Drives Token Into Top Trending List

Pure Storage Stock Tumbles 12% Premarket To Head Toward 3-Month Low Despite Q4 Beat: Retail Scrambles To Buy The Dip

Pure Storage Stock Tumbles 12% Premarket To Head Toward 3-Month Low Despite Q4 Beat: Retail Scrambles To Buy The Dip

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Video Icon
Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Legendary Actor Gene Hackman and Wife Found DEAD at with Their Pet DOG at Home!

Legendary Actor Gene Hackman and Wife Found DEAD at with Their Pet DOG at Home!

Video Icon