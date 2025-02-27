India reports first H5N1 bird flu cases in cats, sparking pandemic fears

India’s first H5N1 bird flu cases in domestic cats were reported in Madhya Pradesh, raising concerns about mutations enabling human transmission. Scientists stress enhanced surveillance to prevent a potential pandemic.

India has reported its first cases of the H5N1 avian influenza virus infecting domestic cats, with cases documented in Chhindwara district, Madhya Pradesh. Scientists warn that mutations in the virus could increase the risk of transmission to humans.

A joint study by ICAR-NIHSAD and the Union government’s animal husbandry department confirmed the cases in January, says a Times of India report. Chhindwara borders Nagpur, where several big cats succumbed to bird flu in December. The scientific team identified the virus as belonging to the 2.3.2.1a lineage, a strain responsible for poultry outbreaks across India.

Infected cats displayed high fever, loss of appetite, and lethargy before succumbing to the disease within one to three days of sample collection. Researchers detected 27 mutations in the virus, sparking concerns over its ability to jump between species, including mammals and potentially humans, the TOI report said.

"H5N1 is primarily an avian virus, but certain mutations enable it to infect mammals. Influenza viruses have a history of triggering pandemics, so we need to remain vigilant," a scientist explained.

Renowned virologist Jacob John stressed the importance of surveillance, stating, “While human infections have been rare, the virus is adapting. If it achieves efficient human-to-human transmission, it could become a serious global threat.”

With H5N1 being new to humans and no existing immunity, scientists urge monitoring of poultry, wild birds, pets, and even humans to prevent a potential outbreak.

