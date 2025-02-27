Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan and Bangladesh end their campaign with 1 point after washout; Netizens react

Pakistan and Bangladesh had a disappointing campaign in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 as both teams lost their matches against India and New Zealand.

The hosts and defending champions Pakistan and Bangladesh’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign officially came to an end after their final Group A match was washed out due to rain at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 27.

Pakistan and Bangladesh had a disappointing campaign in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 as both teams lost their matches against India and New Zealand. Pakistan were already on the verge of getting knocked out of the tournament after losing two successive matches against New Zealand and India. New Zealand’s victory against Bangladesh ensured Pakistan's early exit, making their final group stage a mere formality.

Pakistan and Bangladesh would have wanted to end their campaign with a win. However, the rain played a spoilsport, with both teams sharing a point each before officially bowing out of the Champions Trophy with just one in three matches. For Pakistan, it was very much a disappointment given the fact that they are hosting an ICC tournament for the first time in 29 years. For Bangladesh, on the other hand, it was a missed opportunity to make a mark in an ICC event despite their skipper Najmul Hossain expressing confidence in the team winning the Champions Trophy this.

After Pakistan and Bangladesh ended their Champions Trophy 2025 with a point each from three matches, netizens took to social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) and shared several memes and their reactions to both teams’ campaign in the marquee event. Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), fans shared hilarious memes, jokes, and reactions to highlight Pakistan and Bangladesh failing to win a match before bowing out of the tournament.

Here’s how netizens reacted to Pakistan and Bangladesh early exit

Pakistan suffered a 60-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener. With a target of 321, Pakistan failed to chase it down as they were bundled out for 260 in 47.2 overs. Thereafter, Pakistan lost their successive group stage match against arch-rivals India by six wickets. After getting bundled out for 241, Pakistan could not defend their total as Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 100 off 107 balls helped India chase down 242-run target in 42.3 overs.

With two defeats on the trot, Pakistan had to rely on the results of the match between New Zealand and Bangladesh. The Men in Green’s hopes of making it to the semifinal dashed after Bangladesh lost to New Zealand. After their final group stage match against Bangladesh washed out due to rain, Pakistan became the first host nation to be knocked out of the Champions Trophy without a win.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, kicked off their campaign on a disappointing note with a six-wicket defeat against India. After being bundled out for 229, Bangladesh failed to defend their total as Shubman Gill’s masterclass innings of 101 off 112 balls helped India chase down a 229-run target. The following match against New Zealand was a do-or-die situation for Bangladesh as they had to win in order to stay alive in the tournament.

However, Bangladesh officially knocked out of the tournament after their four-wicket win defeat against New Zealand. After posting a total of 236, Bangladesh could not defend their total as New Zealand managed to chase down a 237-run target, thanks to Rachin Ravindra’s 112 and Tom Latham’s 55.

