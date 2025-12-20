Haryana LoP Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized the BJP govt for dodging questions on unemployment and law and order during a no-confidence motion. He said this deflection to national issues led to the Congress walkout from the assembly.

Hooda Slams Govt's 'Evasion' on State Issues

Congress MLA and LoP of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticised the BJP-run Haryana government for avoiding giving answers to questions on the state's unemployment, law and order, and governance issues and cited it as the reason for the opposition walkout on the failure of the no-confidence motion. He also alleged that the government deflected the state issues and instead focused on national and global issues during the debate.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During a press conference, LoP MLA Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "We brought a no-confidence motion. We did not receive satisfactory answers to our questions on unemployment, law and order, and governance. The government spoke about national and global issues but avoided addressing Haryana-specific problems."

Cites Worsening Economy and Industrial Exodus

He accused the government of failing to address the state's economic situation and cited NITI Aayog's Fiscal Health and Debt Index as an indicator of Haryana's alleged worsening economy. He also discussed the issue of the industries leaving the state and instead choosing Punjab as the base due to the "unsafe" environment created by the increase of organised crimes in the state. He cited the Home Ministry's report of Haryana being the most unsafe state.

During the conference, he said, "Before the elections, they issued BPL cards in Haryana, and after the elections, 13 lakh people were removed. Before that, 80-75 per cent were in BPL. Haryana's economic situation is very poor. While this is my personal belief, NITI Aayog's Fiscal Health Index ranks Haryana 14th among the 18 central states. And in terms of ofthe statewide debt index, Haryana ranks 15th among the 18 states. The state's economic situation is weak, and industries are leaving."

He added, "You can see how many industries came during 2005-2014. Over the past 2 years, industries have been relocating from Haryana to Punjab. Why? Because they don't feel safe and secure here. This is not my personal belief, but according to ofthe Home Ministry's report, Haryana is the most unsafe state. There are two types of crime: unorganised and organised. Unorganised events occur frequently; they were present in our time as well. But in Haryana, the amount of organised crime is massive; 50-70-80 organised gangs are present here, who own their crimes, and this is the first time for this to happen."

CM Saini Dismisses Motion, Defends Govt's Record

The Congress party's no-confidence motion against Haryana's BJP government was defeated in the assembly. Congress MLAs walked out in protest, citing deteriorating law and order, farmers' struggles to secure MSP, and poor road conditions.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that he "couldn't see anything serious" in the no-confidence motion against his government and took potshots at Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Rahul Gandhi.

Replying to the debate on the no-confidence motion, Saini said that even the opposition acknowledges that inflation has been controlled in the estate. "When I read the motion, I couldn't see anything serious. In this no-confidence motion, the word 'inflation' was not used for the first time. This means that even the opposition believes that there has been control on inflation in the 11 years of the Modi government."

Haryana Assembly took up a no-confidence motion moved by Congress against the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in the state earlier in the day.

The Chief Minister said the state government is continually working to uplift people's lives, drawing inspiration from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's Antyodaya philosophy. "Following the vision given by the Prime Minister, and drawing constant inspiration from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's Antyodaya philosophy, we are working to uplift the lives of the last person in society...I am saying this with great pride in this House today, that we will fulfil our vision of a developed Haryana even before the year 2047," he said.

"It is in the DNA of the Congress party to level allegations. They even said that the Ram Setu is imaginary," he added.

Vows 'No Place for Criminals' in Haryana

The Chief Minister said the government has taken firm action against criminals. "Since I assumed the responsibility of serving the people of Haryana, I have clearly stated that there is no place for criminals on the soil of Haryana. Either the criminals mend their ways, or they leave Haryana...Since I took charge of Haryana, our police have brought back seven criminals who had committed crimes in the state and fled abroad, from Thailand, the Philippines, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, and the USA, and put them behind bars," he said.

Saini said the no-confidence motion lacked Hooda's signature and asked whether the Congress "does not trust him". (ANI)