Atishi slams BJP's 'dictatorship' as AAP MLAs barred from Delhi Assembly after suspension (WATCH)

AAP leader Atishi slammed BJP, alleging dictatorship after suspended AAP MLAs were denied Assembly entry for chanting 'Jai Bhim.' BJP accused AAP of disrupting proceedings and spreading anarchy.

Atishi accuses BJP of 'crossing limits of dictatorship' as AAP MLAs barred from Assembly after suspension ddr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 27, 2025, 6:09 PM IST

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi on Thursday criticised the BJP, claiming they crossed the "limits of dictatorship" after coming to power.
She pointed out that AAP MLAs were suspended for three days simply for raising the slogan of 'Jai Bhim' and are now being denied entry to the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises.

The AAP leader emphasised that this unprecedented move, barring elected representatives from entering the Assembly, has never happened in the history of Delhi's Legislative Assembly.

"The BJP has crossed the limits of dictatorship after coming to power. AAP MLAs were suspended from the House for three days for raising slogans of 'Jai Bhim'. And today AAP MLAs are not even being allowed to enter the Vidhan Sabha premises. This has never happened in the history of the Delhi Legislative Assembly elected MLAs are not being allowed to enter the Assembly premises," posted Atishi on X.

Also read: Delhi government tables CAG report on liquor policy, Atishi, 11 AAP MLAs suspended over ruckus (WATCH)

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister and BJP leader Parvesh Verma today slammed the opposition for disrupting the Lieutenant Governor's speech in the Delhi Assembly, calling it a "big crime" and urging them to avoid such actions in the future.
On February 25, tensions escalated in the Delhi Assembly as Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended 12 MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi and AAP MLA Gopal Rai, amid uproar ahead of the tabling of the CAG report.

As soon as the Lieutenant Governor (LG) began his address, AAP MLAs started raising slogans, leading to chaos in the House. Before the LG's speech, AAP members also chanted "Jai Bhim" slogans. Following the disruption, the MLAs were suspended from the House.
The suspended MLAs then took their protest outside the Assembly, raising slogans against the State government while carrying posters of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also lashed out at AAP, accusing the party of not respecting democracy and spreading anarchy. He also claimed that the scams committed by AAP over the past 10 years would soon be exposed.

Speaking on the issue of AAP MLAs being denied entry into the Delhi Assembly premises, Khandelwal alleged that the party had no interest in the Assembly's proceedings.

Also read: In historic move, Atishi to lead AAP in Delhi Assembly, city gets first woman Leader of Opposition (WATCH)

"AAP is afraid that their truth will be exposed in front of the people of Delhi. These people do not respect democracy and are spreading anarchy. One by one, all the scams they committed in the last 10 years will be exposed," he told ANI.

Regarding AAP MLAs questioning their suspension, Khandelwal said, "It is an MLA's right to enter an Assembly, and no one can deprive them of this right. But these people (Atishi and AAP leaders) have no interest in the Assembly's proceedings," he further stated.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

German foreign policy will continue to prioritise engagement with India, says envoy Philipp Ackermann ddr

Germany's new leadership to prioritize India ties, EU unity amid global shifts: Envoy

'Is marriage worth it?': Bengaluru reddit user conducts survey, asks people for advice; netizens react shk

'Is marriage worth it?': Bengaluru reddit user conducts survey, asks people for advice; netizens react

Bell rung 300 times, screams: Teen sleeps peacefully as panicked parents nearly dial cops fearing her suicide shk

Bell rung 300 times, screams: Teen sleeps peacefully as panicked parents nearly dial cops fearing her suicide

India reports first H5N1 bird flu cases in cats, sparking pandemic fears ddr

India reports first H5N1 bird flu cases in cats, sparking pandemic fears

26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Delhi Court recalls trial records ahead of Tahawwur Rana's extradition dmn

26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Delhi Court recalls trial records ahead of Tahawwur Rana's extradition

Recent Stories

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan witnesses incredible rise from underdogs to giant slayers in ICC events HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan witnesses incredible rise from underdogs to giant slayers in ICC events

Vidaamuyarchi to Dragon: 5 Exciting new OTT releases to watch this week NTI

Vidaamuyarchi to Dragon: 5 Exciting new OTT releases to watch this week

UDF plans multiple protests in Kerala, hunger strike on March 5 against crime and drug proliferation dmn

UDF plans multiple protests in Kerala, hunger strike on March 5 against crime and drug proliferation

Milk vs Curd vs Paneer: Which is best for your health? Find out here NTI

Milk vs Curd vs Paneer: Which is best for your health? Find out here

German foreign policy will continue to prioritise engagement with India, says envoy Philipp Ackermann ddr

Germany's new leadership to prioritize India ties, EU unity amid global shifts: Envoy

Recent Videos

Chaos Over FOOD at MP Global Investor Summit 2025 – Video Goes VIRAL!

Chaos Over FOOD at MP Global Investor Summit 2025 – Video Goes VIRAL!

Video Icon
Youth Congress PROTESTS Kerala Govt’s Inaction on ASHA Workers' Strike! | Asianet Newsable

Youth Congress PROTESTS Kerala Govt’s Inaction on ASHA Workers' Strike! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ursula von der Leyen Arrives in India for Historic EU Commissioners' Visit! | Asianet Newsable

Ursula von der Leyen Arrives in India for Historic EU Commissioners' Visit! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
AAP MLAs, LoP Atishi Protests Outside Delhi Assembly After Entry Ban

AAP MLAs, LoP Atishi Protests Outside Delhi Assembly After Entry Ban

Video Icon
KT Rama Rao Calls CM Revanth Reddy 'Cheap Minister' Over SLBC Tunnel Collapse Blame!

KT Rama Rao Calls CM Revanth Reddy 'Cheap Minister' Over SLBC Tunnel Collapse Blame!

Video Icon