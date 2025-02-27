Atishi slams BJP's 'dictatorship' as AAP MLAs barred from Delhi Assembly after suspension (WATCH)

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi on Thursday criticised the BJP, claiming they crossed the "limits of dictatorship" after coming to power.

She pointed out that AAP MLAs were suspended for three days simply for raising the slogan of 'Jai Bhim' and are now being denied entry to the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises.

The AAP leader emphasised that this unprecedented move, barring elected representatives from entering the Assembly, has never happened in the history of Delhi's Legislative Assembly.

"The BJP has crossed the limits of dictatorship after coming to power. AAP MLAs were suspended from the House for three days for raising slogans of 'Jai Bhim'. And today AAP MLAs are not even being allowed to enter the Vidhan Sabha premises. This has never happened in the history of the Delhi Legislative Assembly elected MLAs are not being allowed to enter the Assembly premises," posted Atishi on X.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister and BJP leader Parvesh Verma today slammed the opposition for disrupting the Lieutenant Governor's speech in the Delhi Assembly, calling it a "big crime" and urging them to avoid such actions in the future.

On February 25, tensions escalated in the Delhi Assembly as Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended 12 MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi and AAP MLA Gopal Rai, amid uproar ahead of the tabling of the CAG report.

As soon as the Lieutenant Governor (LG) began his address, AAP MLAs started raising slogans, leading to chaos in the House. Before the LG's speech, AAP members also chanted "Jai Bhim" slogans. Following the disruption, the MLAs were suspended from the House.

The suspended MLAs then took their protest outside the Assembly, raising slogans against the State government while carrying posters of Babasaheb Ambedkar.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also lashed out at AAP, accusing the party of not respecting democracy and spreading anarchy. He also claimed that the scams committed by AAP over the past 10 years would soon be exposed.

Speaking on the issue of AAP MLAs being denied entry into the Delhi Assembly premises, Khandelwal alleged that the party had no interest in the Assembly's proceedings.

"AAP is afraid that their truth will be exposed in front of the people of Delhi. These people do not respect democracy and are spreading anarchy. One by one, all the scams they committed in the last 10 years will be exposed," he told ANI.

Regarding AAP MLAs questioning their suspension, Khandelwal said, "It is an MLA's right to enter an Assembly, and no one can deprive them of this right. But these people (Atishi and AAP leaders) have no interest in the Assembly's proceedings," he further stated.

