Akshay Kumar on 'Mahakal Chalo' song controversy: 'If someone misunderstands my devotion, not my fault'

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar defended his devotional song Mahakal Chalo amid controversy, emphasizing his faith. He also revealed why he initially rejected Kannappa twice before accepting his role as Lord Shiva in the Telugu film.
 

"Meri bhakti ko koi galat samjhe...": Akshay Kumar on hugging Shivling controversy
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 27, 2025, 7:10 PM IST

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has reacted to the controversy surrounding his recently released devotional song 'Mahakal Chalo'. Last week, ahead of Mahashivratri, Akshay unveiled the track in collaboration with Palash Sen. However, a priest association reportedly raised objections to certain visuals in the song.

Akshay addressed the controversy during press conference for his upcoming movie, Kannapp. "Since childhood, my parents taught me that Bhagwan hamare maata pita hai. (God is our parents). So, if you hug your parents, what is wrong with that? Is there anything wrong with it?" he asked.

Also read: Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Kick: 6 Salman Khan HIT movies before Sikandar

"Absolutely not. Meri agar shakti wahan se aati hai, toh meri bhakti ko agar koi galat samjhe, usmein mera koi kasoor nahi. That's it. (If my strength comes from there, then if someone misunderstands my devotion, it is not my fault)," he added.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Akshay will be seen as Lord Shiva in the Telugu film Kannappa.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film will be released on April 25, 2025, and marks Akshay Kumar's debut in Telugu cinema.

During the event, producer and actor Vishnu Manchu talked about Akshay, saying, "I didn't have a personal connection with Akshay Kumar. But I am grateful to have met him through this film. He's a wonderful human being. I am a junior to him as an actor, and I have a lot to learn from him."

"All of the people on the poster, including Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, and Prabhas, have an unwavering spirit and a never-say-die attitude. That was what I learnt from them. They all acted in the film out of love and respect for my father. I must express my gratitude to Mr Mohanlal. He is already a legend in his own right. Prabhas is one of my brothers. He didn't hesitate (before accepting the role)."

'Also read: 'People said our kids would join ISIS,' Priyamani reveals shocking comments on her interfaith marriage

Expressing his gratitude, he also revealed that Akshay rejected the role twice, "I am grateful to all of them, including Mr Akshay Kumar...It wasn't easy getting him on board. He rejected the role twice.."

To this, Akshay replied, "As he mentioned, I turned down the part twice. Now, let me explain why. I didn't know Vishnu ji. I know his father (Mohan Babu) for certain. To suddenly phone 'aaya mujhe pata nahi chala aur phone bhi kisi aur ko kiya tha' and it came through Sudha ma'am, so 'pata nahi chala'. There are times when actors or their managers get hoax calls (and hence I turned the offer down)."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Oscars 2025: Watch the biggest Hollywood awards live in India on THIS OTT platform NTI

Oscars 2025: Watch the biggest Hollywood awards live in India on THIS OTT platform

Sikandar Teaser: Salman Khan's fierce avatar fights for justice in this action thriller [WATCH] NTI

Sikandar Teaser: Salman Khan’s fierce avatar fights for justice in this action thriller [WATCH]

The Surfer trailer OUT: Nicolas Cage is back in a psychological thriller (WATCH) RBA

'The Surfer' trailer OUT: Nicolas Cage is back in a psychological thriller (WATCH)

Pankaj Udhas' last song 'Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum' OUT now - Here's where you can listen for free NTI

Pankaj Udhas’ last song 'Baithi Ho Kyun Gumsum' OUT now – Here's where you can listen for free

Here's why Bianca Censori considers divorce; Kanye West tries to save their marriage MEG

Here's why Bianca Censori considers divorce; Kanye West tries to save their marriage

Recent Stories

Lord Shiva's Vasuki Naag real? Fossils of a 50-foot prehistoric snake discovered in India ddr

Lord Shiva's Vasuki Naag real? Fossils of a 50-foot prehistoric snake discovered in India

PHOTOS: Hania Amir-inspired 10 gorgeous suit designs for Ramadan 2025 NTI

PHOTOS: Hania Amir-inspired 10 gorgeous suit designs for Ramadan 2025

IonQ Announces Mixed Q4 Results, $500M At-the-Market Stock Offering - Stock Slips But Retail Support Stays Strong

IonQ Announces Mixed Q4 Results, $500M At-the-Market Stock Offering - Stock Slips But Retail Support Stays Strong

Pi Coin Rally Stalls After Hitting Record High As Binance Listing Decision Looms – Retail Buzz Drives Token Into Top Trending List

Pi Coin Rally Stalls After Hitting Record High As Binance Listing Decision Looms – Retail Buzz Drives Token Into Top Trending List

Pure Storage Stock Tumbles 12% Premarket To Head Toward 3-Month Low Despite Q4 Beat: Retail Scrambles To Buy The Dip

Pure Storage Stock Tumbles 12% Premarket To Head Toward 3-Month Low Despite Q4 Beat: Retail Scrambles To Buy The Dip

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Video Icon
Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Legendary Actor Gene Hackman and Wife Found DEAD at with Their Pet DOG at Home!

Legendary Actor Gene Hackman and Wife Found DEAD at with Their Pet DOG at Home!

Video Icon