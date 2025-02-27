Karnataka's crackdown on plastic use in Idli preparation; 54 penalized for food safety violations

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced action against 54 individuals for using plastic in Idli preparation. Authorities collected 250 samples statewide, emphasizing the health risks of carcinogenic materials and urging safer traditional steaming methods.
 

Use of plastic in Idli is prohibited: Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao ddr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 27, 2025, 8:31 PM IST

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced on Thursday that action has been taken against 54 people across the state for using plastic in the making of Idli. He warned that the use of plastic in the making of the popular dish is prohibited.

He further informed that authorities had taken around 250 odd samples across the state during an inspection at various hotels carried out by the Department of Food Safety & Standards.

Also read: Lord Shiva's Vasuki Naag real? Fossils of a 50-foot prehistoric snake discovered in India

"The Department of Food Safety & Standards has conducted inspections at various hotels in Karnataka to check how Idlis are being prepared there. The use of plastic during the steaming process of Idli that is not completely allowed. Earlier they used cotton cloth or banana leaf to redo the steaming. But here they using plastic and that is a carcinogenic material which gets mixed into the food into the Idli," Rao told ANI.

"And that is something which is prohibited and we have told them not to use. And around 54 people who are making it like that, we have taken action against them and put certain fines and around 250 odd samples have been taken across the state," he added.
He added that the inspection was carried out to maintain food safety standards. "This is a measure to see that food safety standards are maintained and bad practises are removed".

He said that the government is creating awareness among the people about the safety of food.
"So we are creating more awareness among the people and also even the people who prepare the food, they should be aware that this is not allowed. This is bad for the food itself. And all these carcinogenic materials are getting mixed with food. It is completely unhealthy. So we are trying to educate our people".

Also read: PM Modi to attend grand Sufi music festival Jahan-e-Khusrau 2025 in Delhi

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru Shocker: Rape survivor assaulted again in hotel under pretext of assistance; cop arrested anr

Bengaluru Shocker: Rape survivor assaulted again in hotel under pretext of assistance; cop arrested

Bengaluru man sets cars on fire after breakup, police launch manhunt vkp

Bengaluru man sets cars on fire after breakup, police launch manhunt

Karnataka: Wildfire destroys 35 acres of forest near Chamundi Hills, triggers security boost vkp

Karnataka: Wildfire destroys 35 acres of forest near Chamundi Hills, triggers security boost

Marathi-Kannada Dispute: Woman claims bus conductor also made indecent remarks, says Belagavi Commissioner anr

Marathi-Kannada Dispute: Woman claims bus conductor also made indecent remarks, says Belagavi Commissioner

Karnataka: Marathi-Kannada tensions flare as KSRTC bus conductor assaulted in Belagavi; VIDEO anr

Karnataka: Marathi-Kannada tensions flare as bus conductor assaulted in Belagavi; VIDEO

Recent Stories

DNPA Conclave 2025 Concludes with Key Insights on AI, Fair Compensation, and Media Transformation shk

DNPA Conclave 2025 Concludes with Key Insights on AI, Fair Compensation, and Media Transformation

Himachal Pradesh faces snowfall and rain, avalanche warning issued in Lahaul and Spiti region dmn

Himachal Pradesh faces snowfall and rain, avalanche warning issued in Lahaul and Spiti region

Dating Facts: Here's why Indian singles choose concerts over coffee dates MEG

Dating Facts: Here's why Indian singles choose concerts over coffee dates

"It has potential for other countries to learn": University of Cambridge Business School professor lauds UPI dmn

"It has potential for other countries to learn": University of Cambridge Business School professor lauds UPI

Marathon’s Stock Surges On Record Q4 Revenue, Plans To Become The ‘Cisco Of Crypto’ – Retail Hopes Bitcoin Won’t Weigh It Down

Marathon’s Stock Surges On Record Q4 Revenue, Plans To Become The ‘Cisco Of Crypto’ – Retail Hopes Bitcoin Won’t Weigh It Down

Recent Videos

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Video Icon
Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon