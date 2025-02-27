PAK vs BAN, Champions Trophy: Pakistan-Bangladesh clash abandoned due to rain; both teams share 1 point

Pakistan and Bangladesh have lost their games against India and New Zealand so far, knocking them out of contention for a semi-final spot in the Champions Trophy 2025.

PAK vs BAN, Champions Trophy: Pakistan-Bangladesh clash abandoned due to rain; both teams share 1 point HRD
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 27, 2025, 5:16 PM IST

Persistent rain in Rawalpindi washed out the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Both sides have lost their games against India and New Zealand so far, knocking them out of contention for a semi-final spot in the tournament.

Both sides hoped to end their campaigns with a win, but instead, they received one point apiece.

Hosts Pakistan have endured a Champions Trophy 2025 to forget at home. They fell short in the tournament opener in Karachi against New Zealand by 60 runs and then lost out to India by six wickets in Dubai, which virtually knocked them out of the race for the semi-finals.

Also read: ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy 2025: Wasim Akram reveals ex-England cricketer 'wept' after being knocked out

Bangladesh, meanwhile, lost their first game to India. They chased down the target with six wickets to spare, but the Black Caps prevailed over them by five wickets, confirming India and New Zealand's place in the last four.

A win today in Rawalpindi will be a mere consolation for both sides, with nothing left to play for.

Earlier on Wednesday, Afghanistan produced a remarkable performance to edge out England in a Champions Trophy thriller in Group B.
Batting first, Afghanistan posted their highest-ever total at an ICC Men's ODI tournament. Ibrahim Zadran notched the highest score in Champions Trophy history (177) as Afghanistan finished at 325/7.

While Joe Root helped England put on a good fight, the Afghan bowlers saw through a stunning win. Azmatullah Omarzai would finish as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 5/58.

England is now out of contention for a place in the final four, while Afghanistan are in a three-way race to the semis alongside Australia and South Africa.

Also read: ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy: Fan joins Afghanistan players' celebration after win against England (WATCH)

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan witnesses incredible rise from underdogs to giant slayers in ICC events HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan witnesses incredible rise from underdogs to giant slayers in ICC events

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharmas hamstring injury likely to rule him out of New Zealand clash

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma's hamstring injury likely to rule him out of New Zealand clash

Champions Trophy 2025: Wasim Akram reveals his good friend 'wept' after England knocked out by Afghanistan HRD

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy 2025: Wasim Akram reveals ex-England cricketer 'wept' after being knocked out

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan, Australia and South Africa locked in intense semi-final race snt

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan, Australia and South Africa locked in intense semi-final race

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Who will win the battle for pride at Champions Trophy? Recent form, key players & more snt

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Who will win the battle for pride at Champions Trophy? Recent form, key players & more

Recent Stories

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan witnesses incredible rise from underdogs to giant slayers in ICC events HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan witnesses incredible rise from underdogs to giant slayers in ICC events

Vidaamuyarchi to Dragon: 5 Exciting new OTT releases to watch this week NTI

Vidaamuyarchi to Dragon: 5 Exciting new OTT releases to watch this week

UDF plans multiple protests in Kerala, hunger strike on March 5 against crime and drug proliferation dmn

UDF plans multiple protests in Kerala, hunger strike on March 5 against crime and drug proliferation

Milk vs Curd vs Paneer: Which is best for your health? Find out here NTI

Milk vs Curd vs Paneer: Which is best for your health? Find out here

German foreign policy will continue to prioritise engagement with India, says envoy Philipp Ackermann ddr

Germany's new leadership to prioritize India ties, EU unity amid global shifts: Envoy

Recent Videos

Chaos Over FOOD at MP Global Investor Summit 2025 – Video Goes VIRAL!

Chaos Over FOOD at MP Global Investor Summit 2025 – Video Goes VIRAL!

Video Icon
Youth Congress PROTESTS Kerala Govt’s Inaction on ASHA Workers' Strike! | Asianet Newsable

Youth Congress PROTESTS Kerala Govt’s Inaction on ASHA Workers' Strike! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Ursula von der Leyen Arrives in India for Historic EU Commissioners' Visit! | Asianet Newsable

Ursula von der Leyen Arrives in India for Historic EU Commissioners' Visit! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
AAP MLAs, LoP Atishi Protests Outside Delhi Assembly After Entry Ban

AAP MLAs, LoP Atishi Protests Outside Delhi Assembly After Entry Ban

Video Icon
KT Rama Rao Calls CM Revanth Reddy 'Cheap Minister' Over SLBC Tunnel Collapse Blame!

KT Rama Rao Calls CM Revanth Reddy 'Cheap Minister' Over SLBC Tunnel Collapse Blame!

Video Icon