Premier League: Liverpool manager Arne Slott lauds players 'mental strength' as The Reds go 13 points clear

Liverpool manager Arne Slott lavished praise on his players as The Reds strengthened their grip on top of the Premier League points following the side’s 2-0 win against Newcastle United at the Anfield Stadium on Wednesday, February 26. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister played pivotal roles in Liverpool’s crucial win which would allow them to continue to stay at the top of the Premier League points table. With a win against Newcastle United, The Reds have earned 67 points after 28 matches, going 13 points clear of second-placed Arsenal, whose Premier League title hopes received a setback after draw against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Wednesday. Also read: When could Liverpool win the Premier League title? Possible dates and scenarios explained The victory against Newcastle United gave a significant boost to Liverpool, ensuring The Reds are very much on the course to challenge for the Premier League title as they continue their dominant run under the leadership of Arne Slott. Following the 2-0 win against Newcastle United, Arne Slott could not stop praising his Liverpool players for their resilience and determination to quest for the Premier League title, which they won last won in 2020 under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking to the reporters after the win against Newcastle United, Arne Slott lauded his players’ mental strength, adding that playing five games in 15 games is not easy. “What impressed me most was the mental strength of the team. Playing five games in 15 days is demanding, but the players have handled it brilliantly.” the Dutchman said.

Speaking on his decision to rest key players in their previous games, Arne Slott stated that strategic squad management is a key for long-term success, ensuring that the teams remain competitive for crucial matches in the Premier League as well as Champions League. “I’ve explained it before—this is why I didn’t take these players to Plymouth Argyle or PSV Eindhoven. I believe they can play five games in 15 days, as they’ve shown, but they can’t do that for 10 months straight. They need breaks to maintain their levels.” Slott told reporters at the press conference. Also read: Will rampant racism in Spain push Vinicius Junior to accept record-breaking Saudi move?

With 10 more games left for Liverpool in the Premier League, The Reds will look to maintain an unbeaten streak in the remaining matches of the tournament. If Arne Slott’s side win the remaining 10 matches and earn 3 points from each game, they will finish the season with 97 points, just two points short of the club’s record of 99 points, which they achieved during the 2019-20 Premier League season. Apart from winning the Premier League title, Liverpool will also look to equal Manchester United's record of 20 titles in the history of the tournament.

Apart from winning the Premier League title this season, Liverpool are also aiming for the Champions League triumph as they will take on Paris Saint Germain in the round of 16, with the first leg taking place at Anfield. Arne Slott stated that his team fully focused on the match against Paris Saint Germain. “My main focus is on Paris Saint-Germain. I will forget the Premier League now until after that game—then I’ll think about it again.” he added.

The last time Liverpool won the Champions League title was in 2019. Since then, The reached the final once in 2022, falling short of the title after defeat against Real Madrid in Paris. In the ongoing Champions League season, Liverpool finished on top of the points table with 21 points, just two points ahead of second-placed Barcelona, and directly qualified for the round of 16. Given their form, Liverpool are one of the favourites to clinch the prestigious European title.

