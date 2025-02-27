World Protein Day: Everything you need to know about daily Protein intake

Optimizing protein intake is key to better well being. Let's have a look at the high-quality protein sources and distributing intake throughout the day, you can ensure your body gets the nutrients it needs to thrive.

Every year, February 27th is observed as World Protein Day. This day serves as a reminder of the crucial role that protein plays in our health. If your goal is to peak fitness or maintain muscle mass or even ensure your overall well-being, the right amount of protein intake is essential.

Why Protein Matters:

Protein is one of the three macronutrients, along with carbohydrates and fats, that are required for our bodies to function properly. These are essential for building tissues and repairing them. They also produce enzymes and hormones supporting the immune system of our body. Protein plays a vital role in maintaining muscle mass with age.

How Much Protein Do You Need?

The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is about 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight accordingly. However, this amount can vary based on factors such as age, activity level, and overall health. For example:

Sedentary individuals: 0.8–1.0 g/kg

Active individuals: 1.2–1.5 g/kg

Athletes and strength trainers: 1.6–2.0 g/kg

For example, if you weigh 70 kg (154 lbs) and engage in regular proper exercise, you should take 84–140 grams of protein daily in your meals. You can calculate for your weight factors accordingly.

Best Sources of Protein:

Not all proteins are created equal. To optimize your protein intake, focus on high-quality sources:

Animal-Based Protein: Lean meats (chicken, turkey, lean beef), fish (salmon, tuna, cod), eggs, dairy (Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, milk)

Plant-Based Protein: Lentils and beans, quinoa, tofu and tempeh, nuts and seeds, chia and hemp seeds.

Crucial timings:

Spreading your protein intake throughout the day ensures better absorption and muscle synthesis rather than indulging in all the amount in one go or in a meal. Here's a simple guide:

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with whole-grain toast or a smoothie with Greek yogurt can fill a significant amount of protein without making you feel full.

Lunch: Properly cooked chicken or tofu or paneer with quinoa and veggies can balance the nutrients required for our body.

Snack: A handful of almonds or a protein bar is ideal to keep your body active and healthy.

Dinner: Another source of protein, like fish. The best choice is salmon with roasted sweet potatoes or veggies that give you energy without making you feel stuffed.

Common Myths About Protein:

There are several misconceptions about protein that need clarification for better well-being and understanding about our body and health.

More Protein Means Bigger Muscles: It is believed that simply by eating more protein builds muscle, but it is not true; just intake of protein won't build muscle; strength training is necessary.

Too Much Protein Damages Kidneys: It is believed that too much protein damages kidneys. Unless you have pre-existing kidney disease, high-protein diets are generally safe, and you just need to work out to help your body function well with digestion and nutrition.

