Germany's new leadership to prioritize India ties, EU unity amid global shifts: Envoy

German envoy Philipp Ackermann said that Germany's new government under likely Chancellor Friedrich Merz will continue prioritizing strong India relations, European unity, and transatlantic ties. He also reaffirms Europe’s role in Ukraine and trade cooperation with India.

Germany’s foreign policy will remain steadfast in its commitment to India, European unity, and transatlantic partnerships under its new leadership, according to German envoy to India, Philipp Ackermann.

Following Germany’s recent elections, centre-right leader Friedrich Merz is poised to become the next Chancellor, succeeding Olaf Scholz. The envoy emphasized that regardless of political leadership, Germany’s foreign policy remains largely consistent, citing former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s strong ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I expect the same level of engagement from the new government. There will be no shift in our clear attention towards India," Ackermann said in an interview with ANI, adding that German ministers would likely visit India in the coming months.

Germany's parliamentary process allows up to 30 days for government formation. While Merz’s party secured the most votes, he must form a coalition to govern.

Germany’s position on Ukraine and transatlantic ties

As tensions rise between the European Union (EU) and the United States under Donald Trump’s shifting policies, Ackermann reaffirmed Germany’s stance on Ukraine. He insisted that any peace negotiations must include Ukraine directly.

"There is no way Ukraine can be excluded from peace talks. The country that has suffered aggression must have its rightful place at the table," he asserted.

On Trump’s controversial remarks about the EU, calling it an entity designed to "screw the U.S.," Ackermann downplayed the rhetoric, saying real diplomatic action would be more telling.

"We have seen Trump’s strong opinions before, but what matters is the ground reality. Europe has provided the lion’s share of aid to Ukraine and must remain a key player," he added.

Strengthening India-EU trade relations

The envoy also highlighted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s visit to India as a major step toward deepening ties. She arrives today (February 27) with 27 EU commissioners for high-level trade and technology discussions.

"This is a historic visit, showing that Europe is serious about strengthening its relationship with India," Ackermann said.

The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the EU remains a priority, with both sides showing "political will" to advance negotiations.

"Trade, technology, and security will dominate discussions. There is strong momentum to conclude the FTA in the near future," he noted.

Von der Leyen’s visit will include talks with Prime Minister Modi and ministerial meetings to finalize agreements on economic and geopolitical cooperation, focusing on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and Europe's efforts to reduce energy dependence on Russia.

