Himachal Pradesh faces snowfall and rain, avalanche warning issued in Lahaul and Spiti region

Lahaul and Spiti Police issued an avalanche alert for February 28, advising caution on extreme slopes. Bandipora's Khandyal village also reported an avalanche, damaging a house, while Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh face heavy snowfall and rain.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Lahaul and Spiti Police issued an avalanche alert on Thursday for the region on February 28.

As per the press release, the advisory warned travellers and locals to exercise caution and restrict movement to designated safe routes, as medium-size avalanche triggering is possible on certain extreme slopes.

Also Read: "It has potential for other countries to learn": University of Cambridge Business School professor lauds UPI



"According to the DGRE and HPSDMA, there is a snow avalanche warning (Danger Level 3, Orange) in District Lahaul & Spiti up to 28th February 2025 (1700 hrs. IST) (enclosed). According to the advisory, medium-size avalanche triggering is possible on few extreme slopes and restriction of movement to only safe routes is advised", the release read,

Earlier, an avalanche was reported in Bandipora's Khandyal village, affecting many residential houses in the region. According to a press release, there were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries in the region; however, one house was damaged due to the avalanche.



The release added that the Gurez sector has experienced four to five feet of fresh snowfall, whereas the Tulail region has experienced six inches.

Other than avalanches in the valley, the region of Jammu Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh is experiencing constant snowfall and rain. For the past two days, uninterrupted rainfall has been occurring in the Udhampur district of J-K, and the situation is expected to remain until February 28.

Heavy snowfall was experienced in Srinagar on Thursday, and the locals used umbrellas to cover themselves from snow.

In addition to Jammu and Kashmir, an orange alert has been issued in four districts of Himachal Pradesh between February 26 and 28. These districts, including Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi, can experience heavy rain and snowfall.

As per Shimla-based IMD centre scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma, the western disturbance is the reason behind the increase in rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

Also Read: "Scant regard for accuracy": Shashi Tharoor slams Indian Express for distorting his interview

Latest Videos