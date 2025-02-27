DNPA Conclave 2025 Concludes with Key Insights on AI, Fair Compensation, and Media Transformation

The third edition of the Storyboard18 Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Conclave concluded on February 27, 2025, at the Shangri-La in New Delhi.

The third edition of the Storyboard18 Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Conclave concluded on February 27, 2025, at the Shangri-La in New Delhi. The event, themed "Media Transformations in the AI Age," brought together policymakers, media leaders, marketers, and entrepreneurs to discuss the profound impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the media industry.

Keynote Address

Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, inaugurated the conclave. In his keynote speech, he emphasized the necessity for a credible and efficient digital news ecosystem and highlighted the government's commitment to ensuring fair compensation for media houses.

Vaishnaw acknowledged the media industry's transition from traditional platforms to digital media, especially among younger generations.

He assured that the government is prepared to support the industry in addressing challenges related to employment, copyright, creativity, and fair compensation.

Vaishnaw also praised the initiative of the conclave, stating that such conferences could help provide clear policy directions and offer recommendations to the government. He further encouraged more such conclaves to be held regularly to ensure continued discussions on AI’s role in journalism.

"There should be detailed discussions on all these topics at DNPA so that we receive clear policy recommendations. From the government's side, we are fully prepared to provide any necessary support during this transition," Vaishnaw asserted.

Distinguished Speakers and Sessions

The conclave featured a diverse lineup of renowned speakers who delved into various aspects of AI's influence on media:

Michael McNamara, Member of the European Parliament and Co-chair of the AI Working Group, discussed AI policy frameworks in the European Union and their global implications for media governance.

S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), provided insights into India's AI roadmap and the government's strategy to position the country as a global AI leader.

Manavdeep Singh (Founder, Publive), Sanjay Sindhwani (CEO, Indian Express Digital), Vinod Thadani (Chief Digital Officer, Mindshare Worldwide), Sunny Sen (Co-Founder & CEO, Conscent.ai), Ranjana Mangla (Sr. VP & Head of Ad Revenue - Sony LIV), and Hemant Jain (President & Head of Digital Business, Lokmat Media) participated in a panel discussion titled "AI: Platform and News – Redefining Reach, Revenue & Responsibility."

This session explored AI's role in content creation, distribution, and monetization, and its impact on audience engagement and the ethical responsibilities in news dissemination.

Government’s Vision for Media Transformation

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, delivered an insightful address emphasizing the need for a transparent revenue-sharing mechanism to protect the integrity of journalism in the digital age. He highlighted that without fair compensation, quality journalism is at risk of being compromised.

Jaju also raised concerns about AI-driven recommendation engines prioritizing sensational content, which has contributed to the spread of misinformation and the decline of trust in digital journalism.

Themes and Discussions

Throughout the conclave, discussions revolved around key themes and challenges impacting the digital news ecosystem:

AI's Dual Impact: Exploring how AI unlocks new opportunities while presenting ethical and operational challenges for digital journalism.

Media Integrity and Responsible Journalism: Addressing the balance between technological efficiency and the irreplaceable human touch in journalism.

Global AI Policy Frameworks: Learning from international perspectives, particularly the European Union's AI Act, to inform India's approach to AI governance in media.

Conclusion

The DNPA Conclave 2025 reinforced the importance of collaboration between the government and media industry stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape shaped by AI. The event underscored the need to ensure that technological advancements align with ethical standards and support the sustainability of quality journalism.

