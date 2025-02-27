Bell rung 300 times, screams: Teen sleeps peacefully as panicked parents nearly dial cops fearing her suicide

In a bizarre incident, a 17-year-old girl's deep sleep inside her home led to a full-blown crisis, with worried parents nearly calling the cops, fearing her suicide.

Bell rung 300 times, screams: Teen sleeps peacefully as panicked parents nearly dial cops fearing her suicide shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 4:37 PM IST

In a bizarre incident, a 17-year-old girl's deep sleep inside her home led to a full-blown crisis, with worried parents nearly calling the cops, fearing her suicide. The girl shared about the incident on Reddit- What began as a routine morning for a mother embarking on her first-ever jog soon spiraled into a neighborhood-wide panic.

It all started when the teen’s mother, eager to embark on her first-ever morning jog, left the house at dawn. Her father headed to the gym around the same time. But before leaving, both parents ensured their child was awake enough to lock the door and reopen it when they returned.

What followed was a sleep so deep, it could rival that of a koala.

"So I slept at 5AM last night, and my sleep kept on getting disturbed till 6:30 AM, because my mom was getting ready to go for the first jog of her life - with brand new sports shoes purchased from decathlon, a pedometer and a whole lot of excitement," the teen wrote.

"After a series of sleep disturbances, which ended with my mom and dad (who was going to the gym at the same time)waking me up to lock the door and told me to open it when they come back around 2 hours later, and I slept like a frigging bear in hibernation," she added.

At 8:10 am, the mother returned and she rang the bell. No answer. Ten minutes later, the father arrived and repeated the process. Still nothing.

So my dad almost called the POLICE today morning for ME
byu/PanicPrincessfr inTeenIndia

A growing sense of unease quickly spiraled into full-blown panic. The relentless doorbell-ringing escalated into loud bangs, frantic calls, and even the gathering of concerned neighbors. The teen’s phone, unfortunately, was on silent.

"My mom, came back at 8:10AM - rang the doorbell a 100 times, no answer. My dad came back 10 mins later, did the same, no answer from me at all. My dad was trying to break the door, the neighbours rushed out, people from different floors came to my doorstep crowding and ringing the doorbell, banging the door, calling my number (my phone was on silent) and no answer AT ALL. My parents and literally everyone thought I legit committed suicide or fell down from the bed and broke my head. My father decided to register a SUICIDE case, and call the cops to break the doors. I WAS SLEEPING LIKE A GODDAMN KOALA, AND DID NOT HEAR ANY COMMOTION HAPPENING OUTSIDE, OR THE BELL BEING RUNG A SOLID 300 TIMES. ( I can't even wake up at alarms, don't hear em ring, but everybody else in the house wakes up, thats the way I sleep (so deeply)) I heard the bell once or twice, but in my deep sleep, I thought I was just dreaming - I totally forgot that my parents must've come back from walking," the girl shared.

Finally, at 10:10 AM, something clicked. "Wait, my parents are outside!", the girl recalled.

The parents were collapsed on the staircase, sobbing uncontrollably, while neighbors and the building’s watchman stood around in mixed relief and amusement. The father, shaken to his core, had broken down in tears for the first time. The mother, scolded the teen before hugging her.

Also read: 'Zero civic sense:' KV teacher makes derogatory remarks on Bihar, suspended after video goes viral (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Is marriage worth it?': Bengaluru reddit user conducts survey, asks people for advice; netizens react shk

'Is marriage worth it?': Bengaluru reddit user conducts survey, asks people for advice; netizens react

India reports first H5N1 bird flu cases in cats, sparking pandemic fears ddr

India reports first H5N1 bird flu cases in cats, sparking pandemic fears

26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Delhi Court recalls trial records ahead of Tahawwur Rana's extradition dmn

26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Delhi Court recalls trial records ahead of Tahawwur Rana's extradition

Abhishek Banerjee dismisses rumours of joining BJP, says he would only preach 'Mamata Banerjee Zindabad' ddr

'Even if you slit my throat...': TMC's Abhishek Banerjee shuts down BJP switch rumors

'Zero civic sense:' KV teacher makes derogatory remarks on Bihar, suspended after video goes viral (WATCH) shk

'Zero civic sense:' KV teacher makes derogatory remarks on Bihar, suspended after video goes viral (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CSD: Know price, benefits, specifications, power and more RBA

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CSD: Know price, benefits, specifications, power and more

Kerala film organizations to meet govt for conciliation, KFCC to withdraw notice against Antony Perumbavoor dmn

Kerala film organizations to meet govt for conciliation, KFCC to withdraw notice against Antony Perumbavoor

'Is marriage worth it?': Bengaluru reddit user conducts survey, asks people for advice; netizens react shk

'Is marriage worth it?': Bengaluru reddit user conducts survey, asks people for advice; netizens react

CNG Car Driving Tips: Check these 5 things to boost your car's mileage RBA

CNG Car Driving Tips: Check these 5 things to boost your car's mileage

BP To Lift Fossil Fuel Production, Curb Energy Transition Spending: Retail Has Mixed Feelings

BP To Lift Fossil Fuel Production, Curb Energy Transition Spending: Retail Has Mixed Feelings

Recent Videos

'Emotional, On-The-Edge Psychological Thriller': John Abraham on ‘The Diplomat’ | Asianet Newsable

'Emotional, On-The-Edge Psychological Thriller': John Abraham on ‘The Diplomat’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Top 10 Hariyanvi Songs of SAPNA CHOUDHARY That Set the Stage on Fire! 🎵 🔥

Top 10 Hariyanvi Songs of SAPNA CHOUDHARY That Set the Stage on Fire! 🎵 🔥

Video Icon
'Leave us Alone!': Trans Spanish Lawmaker BLASTS Far-Right Party in Madrid

'Leave us Alone!': Trans Spanish Lawmaker BLASTS Far-Right Party in Madrid

Video Icon
World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

World News Wrap | Ukraine Agrees on US Minerals Deal; US Says Gaza Ceasefire Talks on Track, & More

Video Icon
Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Trump VOWS to Get Back Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan Post 2021 Withdrawal

Video Icon