Bell rung 300 times, screams: Teen sleeps peacefully as panicked parents nearly dial cops fearing her suicide

In a bizarre incident, a 17-year-old girl's deep sleep inside her home led to a full-blown crisis, with worried parents nearly calling the cops, fearing her suicide. The girl shared about the incident on Reddit- What began as a routine morning for a mother embarking on her first-ever jog soon spiraled into a neighborhood-wide panic.

It all started when the teen’s mother, eager to embark on her first-ever morning jog, left the house at dawn. Her father headed to the gym around the same time. But before leaving, both parents ensured their child was awake enough to lock the door and reopen it when they returned.

What followed was a sleep so deep, it could rival that of a koala.

"So I slept at 5AM last night, and my sleep kept on getting disturbed till 6:30 AM, because my mom was getting ready to go for the first jog of her life - with brand new sports shoes purchased from decathlon, a pedometer and a whole lot of excitement," the teen wrote.

"After a series of sleep disturbances, which ended with my mom and dad (who was going to the gym at the same time)waking me up to lock the door and told me to open it when they come back around 2 hours later, and I slept like a frigging bear in hibernation," she added.

At 8:10 am, the mother returned and she rang the bell. No answer. Ten minutes later, the father arrived and repeated the process. Still nothing.

A growing sense of unease quickly spiraled into full-blown panic. The relentless doorbell-ringing escalated into loud bangs, frantic calls, and even the gathering of concerned neighbors. The teen’s phone, unfortunately, was on silent.

"My mom, came back at 8:10AM - rang the doorbell a 100 times, no answer. My dad came back 10 mins later, did the same, no answer from me at all. My dad was trying to break the door, the neighbours rushed out, people from different floors came to my doorstep crowding and ringing the doorbell, banging the door, calling my number (my phone was on silent) and no answer AT ALL. My parents and literally everyone thought I legit committed suicide or fell down from the bed and broke my head. My father decided to register a SUICIDE case, and call the cops to break the doors. I WAS SLEEPING LIKE A GODDAMN KOALA, AND DID NOT HEAR ANY COMMOTION HAPPENING OUTSIDE, OR THE BELL BEING RUNG A SOLID 300 TIMES. ( I can't even wake up at alarms, don't hear em ring, but everybody else in the house wakes up, thats the way I sleep (so deeply)) I heard the bell once or twice, but in my deep sleep, I thought I was just dreaming - I totally forgot that my parents must've come back from walking," the girl shared.

Finally, at 10:10 AM, something clicked. "Wait, my parents are outside!", the girl recalled.

The parents were collapsed on the staircase, sobbing uncontrollably, while neighbors and the building’s watchman stood around in mixed relief and amusement. The father, shaken to his core, had broken down in tears for the first time. The mother, scolded the teen before hugging her.

