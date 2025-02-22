India News Today LIVE Updates on February 22: US vows tariffs on India, China

India News Today: Odisha SHOCKER! Coaching center owner rapes Class 9 student thrice in Angul; arrested
A 32-year-old tutor and coaching center owner in Angul district was arrested for allegedly raping a Class 9 student three times since November 2024.
India News Today: Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Suresh Raina says clash will be 'big', confident India will win title
Unlike the 50-over and T20 World Cups, Pakistan has a 3-2 advantage over India in the Champions Trophy, having secured a 180-run triumph in the 2017 final.
India News Today: Kash Patel takes oath as FBI director, takes oath on Bhagavad Gita
Indian-American Kash Patel was sworn in as the ninth Director of the FBI on Friday, taking the oath on the Bhagavad Gita. The ceremony, held at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, was administered by US Attorney General Pam Bondi.
India News Today: India's GDP growth likely to improve to 6.2 pc in Q3FY25
India's economic growth is expected to pick up momentum in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25), with GDP growth estimated at 6.2 per cent, up from 5.4 per cent in the second quarter (Q2FY25), according to a report by Union Bank of India.
India News Today: US vows tariffs on India, China
US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his administration will soon impose reciprocal tariffs on countries like India and China. He stated that the United States will match the tariffs these nations impose on American goods, emphasizing fairness in trade.
