comscore
Asianet Newsable
LIVE NOW

Feb 22, 2025, 9:33 AM IST

India News Today LIVE Updates on February 22: US vows tariffs on India, China

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto february 22 2025

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation.

9:33 AM IST

India News Today: Odisha SHOCKER! Coaching center owner rapes Class 9 student thrice in Angul; arrested

A 32-year-old tutor and coaching center owner in Angul district was arrested for allegedly raping a Class 9 student three times since November 2024.

Read full news HERE

9:32 AM IST

India News Today: Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Suresh Raina says clash will be 'big', confident India will win title

Unlike the 50-over and T20 World Cups, Pakistan has a 3-2 advantage over India in the Champions Trophy, having secured a 180-run triumph in the 2017 final.

Read full story HERE

9:30 AM IST

India News Today: Kash Patel takes oath as FBI director, takes oath on Bhagavad Gita

Indian-American Kash Patel was sworn in as the ninth Director of the FBI on Friday, taking the oath on the Bhagavad Gita. The ceremony, held at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, was administered by US Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Read Full News HERE

 

9:28 AM IST

India News Today: India's GDP growth likely to improve to 6.2 pc in Q3FY25

India's economic growth is expected to pick up momentum in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25), with GDP growth estimated at 6.2 per cent, up from 5.4 per cent in the second quarter (Q2FY25), according to a report by Union Bank of India.

Read Full News HERE

 

9:25 AM IST

India News Today: US vows tariffs on India, China

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his administration will soon impose reciprocal tariffs on countries like India and China. He stated that the United States will match the tariffs these nations impose on American goods, emphasizing fairness in trade.

Read full story HERE

 

9:33 AM IST:

A 32-year-old tutor and coaching center owner in Angul district was arrested for allegedly raping a Class 9 student three times since November 2024.

Read full news HERE

9:32 AM IST:

Unlike the 50-over and T20 World Cups, Pakistan has a 3-2 advantage over India in the Champions Trophy, having secured a 180-run triumph in the 2017 final.

Read full story HERE

9:30 AM IST:

Indian-American Kash Patel was sworn in as the ninth Director of the FBI on Friday, taking the oath on the Bhagavad Gita. The ceremony, held at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, was administered by US Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Read Full News HERE

 

9:28 AM IST:

India's economic growth is expected to pick up momentum in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25), with GDP growth estimated at 6.2 per cent, up from 5.4 per cent in the second quarter (Q2FY25), according to a report by Union Bank of India.

Read Full News HERE

 

9:25 AM IST:

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that his administration will soon impose reciprocal tariffs on countries like India and China. He stated that the United States will match the tariffs these nations impose on American goods, emphasizing fairness in trade.

Read full story HERE

 

Top Stories
football 'Just 4 wins in 14 games': Is Ruben Amorim regretting decision to take Manchester United's top job snt

'Just 4 wins in 14 games': Is Ruben Amorim regretting decision to take Manchester United's top job?

PHOTOS Hansika Motwani inspired 8 looks for new brides

(PHOTOS) Hansika Motwani inspired 8 looks for new brides

India's GDP growth likely to improve to 6.2 pc in Q3FY25 from 5.4 pc in Q2FY25: Union Bank of India

India's GDP growth likely to improve to 6.2 pc in Q3FY25 from 5.4 pc in Q2FY25: Union Bank of India

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box-office collection: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar starrer movie earns THIS; Check ATG

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box-office collection: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar starrer movie earns THIS; Check

Healthy fItness: Benefits of stretching and Yawning from pain relief to enery boost

Healthy fItness: Benefits of stretching and Yawning from pain relief to enery boost

Top Videos
Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Northeast Pulse | What is Jhumur Dance and How Assam is Preparing to Set Guinness World Record?

Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

Cuteness Overload! Kartik Aaryan's FUN Moments with His Pet Dog #puppyvideos

KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

KIIT Students Get SURPRISING Support From Police Commissioner!

World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

World Pulse | Young Adults Flock to London's Two-Hour 'Digital Detox', 'Offline' Nights

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

Trending News

India's GDP growth likely to improve to 6.2 pc in Q3FY25 from 5.4 pc in Q2FY25: Union Bank of India

India's GDP growth likely to improve to 6.2 pc in Q3FY25 from 5.4 pc in Q2FY25: Union Bank of India

Healthy fItness: Benefits of stretching and Yawning from pain relief to enery boost

Healthy fItness: Benefits of stretching and Yawning from pain relief to enery boost

Odisha SHOCKER! Coaching center owner rapes Class 9 student thrice in Angul; arrested anr

Odisha SHOCKER! Coaching center owner rapes Class 9 student thrice in Angul; arrested

Popular Categories

    Select Language

    © Copyright 2025 Asianxt Digital Technologies Private Limited (Formerly known as Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited) | All Rights Reserved