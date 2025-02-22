MP SHOCKER! Lawyers beat Muslim man over interfaith marriage with Brahmin girl, force to do sit-ups (WATCH)

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a Muslim youth was reportedly beaten by a group of lawyers after he arrived with a Brahmin girl at a lawyer’s chamber to get married.

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a Muslim youth was reportedly beaten by a group of lawyers after he arrived with a Brahmin girl at a lawyer’s chamber to get married. The lawyers, upon discovering the couple’s different religious backgrounds via their Aadhaar cards, suspected the marriage to be a case of “Love Jihad”—a controversial term often used to describe alleged religious conversions in interfaith marriages.

The couple’s intentions were to marry legally, but upon learning their community affiliations, the lawyers became suspicious. They then allegedly proceeded to assault the Muslim youth, forcing him to apologize and perform sit-ups as a form of public humiliation. The girl was also present during the incident.

The situation escalated when police arrived on the scene after receiving a distress call. Authorities rescued the couple and have initiated preparations to file an FIR against the lawyers involved in the assault. The police are investigating the case, which has raised concerns over religious intolerance and human rights violations.

This incident came to light a day after a Muslim man and a Hindu woman were allegedly assaulted by a group of lawyers in the district court of Rewa after they arrived to register their interfaith marriage.

According to police reports, trouble started when the woman, who was wearing a burqa, revealed her name, and some lawyers became suspicious. Upon demanding to see the man's Aadhaar card, they discovered his religious identity. As the altercation unfolded, more lawyers allegedly joined in, intensifying the attack on the man.

Latest Videos