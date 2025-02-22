UP school SHOCKER! Teacher ties Class 2 student to tree, beats him with stick for not studying

A Class 2 student in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten with a stick by his teacher for not studying. The eight-year-old, left with visible injuries, was threatened into silence. Police have registered a case.

In a shocking case of corporal punishment, a Class 2 student in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten with a stick by his teacher for not paying attention in class, reported Times of India (TOI).

The brutal incident, which left the eight-year-old with visible injuries, occurred on Wednesday at Swami Amar Swaroop Nand Ji Shri Nihal Singh school in Nagla Anti, under the Ghiraur police station limits.

The TOI report said that after returning home, the traumatized child told his family that his teacher, Dhruv Kumar, had not only assaulted him but also threatened to kill him if he spoke about the incident. Disturbed by their son's condition, the boy’s family lodged a police complaint on Friday.

Police have registered a case against the teacher under Section 115-2 (voluntarily causing hurt to another person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The child has been sent for medical examination.

Jitendra Singh, the acting in-charge of Ghiraur police station, confirmed that an investigation is underway. Meanwhile, the school principal, Sukhbir Singh, claimed he was unaware of the incident as he had stepped out for student data entry but assured that appropriate action would be taken.

The boy’s father, Rupesh Kumar, a farmer, expressed deep concern over his son’s trauma, stating, “My son is now too scared to go to school.”

The incident has sparked outrage, highlighting concerns over student safety and corporal punishment in educational institutions.

