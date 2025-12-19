Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference is holding district-level events across Kutch-Saurashtra in Porbandar, Dwarka, Bhavnagar, Botad, and Surendranagar to promote industry, investment, and employment through seminars, exhibitions, and MoUs.

Under the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) Kutch-Saurashtra region, district-level programmes are being organised across various districts of the state to promote industry, investment and employment generation. Under this initiative, events are being held at multiple locations across the Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Bhavnagar, Botad, and Surendranagar districts.

VGRC Programmes Across Saurashtra-Kutch

Porbandar: Blue Economy and Women Empowerment

In Porbandar district, various programmes under VGRC Kutch-Saurashtra region will commence on December 19, followed by seminars on December 20, and exhibitions will be held until December 21. All these programmes are being held at the Tajawala Hall and the Natwarsinhji Club Ground. The events will include a roadmap for blue bio-economy development, Agri and Food Processing Conclave and "Sashkat Nari Mela" for women empowerment, along with an exhibition. The event will be attended by the In-Charge Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya, Minister Arjun Modhwadia, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and Additional Industries Commissioner (Extension) RN Dodiya (IAS).

Devbhumi Dwarka: Strengthening Local Industries

In Devbhumi Dwarka district, at an event organised in Jam-Khambhalia on December 19 at 3:00 pm, the In-charge Minister, Kunvarji Bavaliya, will deliver an address, with the special presence of the Industries Commissioner, P. Swaroop (IAS). This one-day district-level programme aims to strengthen local industries.

Bhavnagar: Guidance for Minerals and Industrial Sector

At Bhavnagar, a programme to be held at Iscon Club and Resort at 10:30 am on December 19 will be attended by the In-charge Secretary and In-charge Minister Kaushik Vekariya, along with the Commissioner of Geology and Mining, Dr. Dhaval Patel (IAS). They will make presentations on VGRC and guide the minerals sector, industrial development and state policies, which will be helpful for entrepreneurs.

Botad: Boost for MSMEs and Start-ups

In the Botad district, a one-day programme scheduled for 10:00 am on December 19 will be attended by the In-charge Minister, Rivabaa Jadeja, along with the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), Praveena D.K. They will provide guidance on industrial development, industrial infrastructure and investment opportunities, offering new direction to local MSMEs and start-ups.

Surendranagar: Focus on Innovation and MSMEs

In Surendranagar district, at Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Town Hall, a programme to be held at 10:30 am on 19 December 2025 will feature an address by In-charge Minister Darshna Vaghela, and a special presentation on the Regional Conference will be made by the Secretary and Commissioner of Cottage and Rural Industries, Ardra Agrawal (IAS). Guidance will be provided on start-ups, innovation, MSMEs and government schemes.

Across all these district-level programmes, interactions on the experiences of successful entrepreneurs, MoU signings, cheque distribution, seminars, practicals for start-ups and MSMEs, and exhibitions have been organised. This VGRC initiative aims to significantly strengthen dialogue among the government, industry, and investors and realise the vision of "Viksit Gujarat @2047".