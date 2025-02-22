Kamal Haasan's 'don't play' warning against language imposition as Tamil Nadu-Centre NEP row escalates

Kamal Haasan has warned against any attempt to impose a language on Tamil Nadu, amid the Centre-state row over NEP 2020’s three-language policy. The controversy has escalated with BJP defending the policy and Tamil Nadu leaders pushing back.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan has issued a strong warning over Tamil Nadu’s linguistic pride, cautioning against any attempt to impose a language on the state.

Addressing Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) party members on the party’s eighth foundation day in Chennai, Haasan reminded that Tamilians have historically sacrificed their lives to protect their language, reported Times of India (TOI).

"Tamilians have lost their lives for a language. Don't play with these things," Haasan said, emphasizing that even children in Tamil Nadu know what language they need and have the right to choose. His remarks come amid a deepening standoff between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre over the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and its three-language formula, as per the TOI report.

The controversy escalated after Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s statement suggested Tamil Nadu’s education funds under 'Samagra Shiksha' would be withheld unless the state complied with NEP’s three-language policy. Stalin strongly opposed any attempt to introduce Hindi in Tamil Nadu, warning the Centre against "throwing stones at a beehive."

Responding to Stalin’s letter, Pradhan dismissed concerns over mandatory Hindi learning and accused the Tamil Nadu government of interpreting NEP through a "myopic vision." He claimed the policy does not mandate any language but aims to provide flexibility in education.

BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief, K Annamalai, defended the three-language system, arguing that learning an additional language would benefit students. Meanwhile, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin countered, stating that Hindi had already diminished regional languages in North India and could do the same to Tamil if implemented.

The dispute has sparked widespread protests, with INDIA bloc parties accusing the BJP-led central government of infringing on state rights, denying funds in the Union Budget, and using education policies to impose Hindi on non-Hindi-speaking states.

