Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK Preview: Will India seal semifinal spot or can Pakistan stage a comeback?

The stage is set for another high-voltage clash as arch-rivals India and Pakistan lock horns in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. While India will look to seal a semifinal berth with back-to-back wins, Pakistan are in a must-win situation after a demoralizing loss to New Zealand.

India enter the contest on a high after a commanding six-wicket win over Bangladesh, with the team looking well-settled in all departments. Pakistan, on the other hand, are struggling with form and confidence after a crushing 60-run defeat in their tournament opener against the Black Caps in Karachi. With survival at stake, Mohammad Rizwan's men must put on an inspired show to keep their Champions Trophy hopes alive.

India Hold the Edge in Recent Form and Stability

Rohit Sharma’s men have looked composed and in control, with a solid balance in the batting and bowling departments. Rohit’s form, which was a concern before the tournament, seems to be stabilizing, as evidenced by his fluent 41-run knock against Bangladesh. However, the standout performer in the batting department was young Shubman Gill, who anchored the chase with a sublime hundred.

India’s bowling attack is firing on all cylinders, led by a fit-again Mohammed Shami. His five-wicket haul against Bangladesh ensured that India barely felt the absence of injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The pace battery also boasts of young Harshit Rana, who has been providing solid backup to Shami, while the spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel are expected to thrive on Dubai’s slow track.

Pakistan Face an Uphill Battle

Pakistan’s biggest concern lies in their batting approach, especially after star batter Babar Azam’s much-criticized 90-ball 64 against New Zealand in a daunting chase of 320. His inability to accelerate at crucial junctures has raised questions over his intent and game awareness, making the match against India a high-pressure outing for the stylish batter.

Adding to their troubles, the injury-enforced exit of explosive opener Fakhar Zaman has forced a last-minute shuffle, with Imam-ul-Haq joining the squad. The middle-order did show some promise, particularly with Khushdil Shah’s counterattacking 69, but overall, Pakistan need a more aggressive and confident approach if they hope to challenge India.

Bowling remains another area of concern for Pakistan. Their attack, led by Shaheen Afridi, was taken apart by the Kiwis, and the unit will have to regroup quickly to trouble the formidable Indian batting lineup. The team’s morale will also be tested, as they aim to overcome the disappointment of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, which led to the relocation of their group-stage clash to Dubai.

IND vs PAK: Key Battles to Watch Out For

Babar Azam vs Mohammed Shami: With Shami in top form and Babar under scrutiny, this contest could dictate Pakistan’s fortunes.

Shaheen Afridi vs Rohit Sharma: Afridi’s ability to swing the ball early will be key against Rohit, who has shown vulnerability against left-arm pace.

Hardik Pandya’s Redemption Arc: The Indian all-rounder will be keen to deliver against Pakistan, especially after his heartbreak in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

India Unlikely to Tinker with Winning Combination

With all boxes seemingly checked, India are expected to stick to their winning combination. Rohit and Gill will continue to open, with Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya forming the middle order. The bowling unit, with Shami leading the pace attack and the spin trio ready to exploit the conditions, looks well-balanced.

For Pakistan, the key will be playing fearless cricket. They need their top-order, especially Babar, to step up and set a strong foundation. Their bowlers must also find a way to contain India’s aggressive lineup if they hope to keep their Champions Trophy campaign alive.

As history has shown, an India-Pakistan clash is as much a battle of nerves as it is of skills. With one team aiming for the knockout stage and the other fighting for survival, expect another enthralling chapter in cricket’s greatest rivalry.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Match starts at 2.30pm IST.

