UP SHOCKER! 40 men attack Dalit baraat over loud music, groom pulled off horse; 6 attacked with rod (WATCH)

A wedding procession of a Dalit man was allegedly attacked by around 40 upper caste men in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Thursday night, with casteist slurs hurled at the guests and the groom forcibly pulled off his horse.

A wedding procession of a Dalit man was allegedly attacked by around 40 upper caste men in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Thursday night, with casteist slurs hurled at the guests and the groom forcibly pulled off his horse. The incident took place in Dhamravali village, sparking a violent confrontation over loud music being played during the baraat.

According to the family of the groom, Bhagwat Singh, the procession was stopped around 8 PM by men from the Thakur community, who objected to the loud DJ music. The men attacked the guests with sticks, iron rods, and sharp objects, leading to injuries, including head wounds. Six individuals, including women, sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment. The baraatis were reportedly forced to return, and threats were made to prevent them from coming back to the locality.

“Hurling casteist slurs, dozens of people -- from the Thakur community -- attacked guests with sticks, iron rods, and sharp objects and forcibly pulled the groom off the horse. Six guests, including women, sustained head injuries and bruises on the face. They objected to the baraat passing through their area with the DJ,” said Surendra Singh, one of the baraatis.

The police, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rijul Kumar, launched an investigation into the matter. Five individuals have been arrested so far, and an FIR was filed against 30 identified individuals and some unknown assailants. The charges against the accused include rioting, causing voluntary hurt, intentional insult, and violating the SC/ST Act provisions related to atrocities against Dalits.

"It was a fight over playing loud music during the baraat. Five persons were arrested and an investigation is underway to identify the others. An FIR was registered against 30 identified and some unknown persons under BNS sections 191 (2) (rioting), 126 (2) (preventing someone from moving freely), 324 (4) (mischief), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of trust) and under sections 3 (1) (b) (c) of the SC/ST Act," Kumar said.

This attack follows a similar incident in Bulandshahr's Jahangirabad on December 16, 2024, where a Dalit constable's wedding procession was also targeted by upper caste men. In that case, loud music from the DJ was reportedly the trigger, and the groom was also pulled off his horse, with several guests assaulted and vehicles vandalized.

Latest Videos