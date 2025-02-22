UP SHOCKER! 40 men attack Dalit baraat over loud music, groom pulled off horse; 6 attacked with rod (WATCH)

A wedding procession of a Dalit man was allegedly attacked by around 40 upper caste men in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Thursday night, with casteist slurs hurled at the guests and the groom forcibly pulled off his horse.

UP SHOCKER! 40 men attack Dalit baraat over loud music, groom pulled off horse; 6 attacked with rod (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 2:53 PM IST

A wedding procession of a Dalit man was allegedly attacked by around 40 upper caste men in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Thursday night, with casteist slurs hurled at the guests and the groom forcibly pulled off his horse. The incident took place in Dhamravali village, sparking a violent confrontation over loud music being played during the baraat.

According to the family of the groom, Bhagwat Singh, the procession was stopped around 8 PM by men from the Thakur community, who objected to the loud DJ music. The men attacked the guests with sticks, iron rods, and sharp objects, leading to injuries, including head wounds. Six individuals, including women, sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment. The baraatis were reportedly forced to return, and threats were made to prevent them from coming back to the locality.

“Hurling casteist slurs, dozens of people -- from the Thakur community -- attacked guests with sticks, iron rods, and sharp objects and forcibly pulled the groom off the horse. Six guests, including women, sustained head injuries and bruises on the face. They objected to the baraat passing through their area with the DJ,” said Surendra Singh, one of the baraatis.

The police, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rijul Kumar, launched an investigation into the matter. Five individuals have been arrested so far, and an FIR was filed against 30 identified individuals and some unknown assailants. The charges against the accused include rioting, causing voluntary hurt, intentional insult, and violating the SC/ST Act provisions related to atrocities against Dalits.

"It was a fight over playing loud music during the baraat. Five persons were arrested and an investigation is underway to identify the others. An FIR was registered against 30 identified and some unknown persons under BNS sections 191 (2) (rioting), 126 (2) (preventing someone from moving freely), 324 (4) (mischief), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of trust) and under sections 3 (1) (b) (c) of the SC/ST Act," Kumar said.

This attack follows a similar incident in Bulandshahr's Jahangirabad on December 16, 2024, where a Dalit constable's wedding procession was also targeted by upper caste men. In that case, loud music from the DJ was reportedly the trigger, and the groom was also pulled off his horse, with several guests assaulted and vehicles vandalized.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UP school SHOCKER! Teacher ties Class 2 student to tree, beats him with stick for not studying ddr

UP school SHOCKER! Teacher ties Class 2 student to tree, beats him with stick for not studying

MP SHOCKER! Lawyers beat Muslim man over interfaith marriage with Brahmin girl, force to do sit-ups (WATCH) snt

MP SHOCKER! Lawyers beat Muslim man over interfaith marriage with Brahmin girl, force to do sit-ups (WATCH)

US-based NRI uses minor daughter for smuggling gold worth crores at Mumbai airport, arrested ddr

US-based NRI uses minor daughter for smuggling gold worth crores at Mumbai airport, arrested

Marathi-Kannada Dispute: Woman claims bus conductor also made indecent remarks, says Belagavi Commissioner anr

Marathi-Kannada Dispute: Woman claims bus conductor also made indecent remarks, says Belagavi Commissioner

CAG exposes Rs 13 point 9 crore Uttarakhand's forest funds diverted to buy iPhones laptops read anr

CAG exposes Rs 13.9 cr Uttarakhand’s forest funds diverted to buy iPhones, laptops; READ

Recent Stories

UP school SHOCKER! Teacher ties Class 2 student to tree, beats him with stick for not studying ddr

UP school SHOCKER! Teacher ties Class 2 student to tree, beats him with stick for not studying

Madhuri Dixit to Raveena Tandon: Bollywood Actresses Over 50 Stunning No Makeup Looks Revealed RBA

Madhuri Dixit to Raveena Tandon: 6 Bollywood actresses without makeup!

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin diagnosed with PTSD post Rust accident RBA

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin diagnosed with PTSD post Rust accident

Oppo Find N5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Which foldable flagship reigns supreme? gcw

Oppo Find N5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Which foldable flagship reigns supreme?

Loved Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'? Here are 5 must-watch Arjun Kapoor films ATG

'Loved Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'? Here are 5 must-watch Arjun Kapoor films

Recent Videos

Rekha Gupta ‘Feels Proud’ as She Meets Her College Principal

Rekha Gupta ‘Feels Proud’ as She Meets Her College Principal

Video Icon
IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Reach Dubai Stadium

IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Reach Dubai Stadium

Video Icon
INDIA VS PAKISTAN Champions Trophy 2025 Showdown: How are Pitch Conditions? Who has Advantage?

INDIA VS PAKISTAN Champions Trophy 2025 Showdown: How are Pitch Conditions? Who has Advantage?

Video Icon
Who is Alexis Wilkins? FBI Director Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Steals Spotlight at Oath Ceremony

Who is Alexis Wilkins? FBI Director Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Steals Spotlight at Oath Ceremony

Video Icon
'Place Your Hand on Gita': US Attorney General Bondi as She Gets Kash Patel Sworn-In as FBI Head

'Place Your Hand on Gita': US Attorney General Bondi as She Gets Kash Patel Sworn-In as FBI Head

Video Icon