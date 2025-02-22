Champions Trophy, ENG vs AUS: Indian national anthem played at Lahore, blunder sets Internet abuzz (WATCH)

A major gaffe at the Champions Trophy match between England and Australia on Saturday quickly turned into a viral moment, as the Indian national anthem was mistakenly played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore instead of Advance Australia Fair.

A major gaffe at the Champions Trophy match between England and Australia on Saturday quickly turned into a viral moment, as the Indian national anthem was mistakenly played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore instead of Advance Australia Fair. The blunder not only took the Australian players and the crowd by surprise but also triggered a wave of memes and social media reactions.

The confusion unfolded just before the match, when the organisers inadvertently queued up the Indian anthem for the Australia-England clash. As the anthem played, fans in the stadium and viewers at home quickly realised the mistake, with the crowd reacting in bewilderment. It wasn't long before the organisers halted the anthem midway and corrected the error, playing the Australian national anthem to restore order.

The moment sparked a massive outburst across social media platforms, with cricket fans sharing their hilarious takes on the blunder. Memes referencing the confusion and the mix-up of national identities flooded Twitter, Instagram, and other platforms. Cricket fans were quick to point out the irony, especially considering the political context surrounding the tournament. India, which is not scheduled to play in Pakistan due to security and political reasons, opted for the hybrid model, with all of their matches being held in Dubai.

This mistake occurred in a match that was already set against the backdrop of organisational controversies. Earlier, questions had been raised when India’s flag was missing from Karachi’s National Stadium, leading to an official clarification from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The omission of “Pakistan” from the Champions Trophy broadcast band during India’s match against Bangladesh also sparked anger from the PCB, leading to an explanation from the ICC, which blamed a technical glitch for the error.

The anthem blunder in Lahore added to the ongoing series of mishaps during the Champions Trophy, with many fans noting that these blunders have only added to the tournament's notoriety on social media. Despite these organisational hiccups, the match itself proceeded without further incident, and the full broadcast band featuring the word "Pakistan" was restored during subsequent games.

This event follows a series of logistical and political challenges leading up to the Champions Trophy. India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan initially resulted in a delayed schedule announcement. However, after Jay Shah took over as ICC Chief in December 2024, a resolution was reached, allowing the hybrid model to be adopted for the tournament. This format is expected to continue for future ICC events, including the Women’s ODI World Cup in 2025 and the Men’s T20 World Cup in 2026.

