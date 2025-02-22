Kerala: Senior GST official, family found dead in Kochi residence; probe underway

A senior GST official, Manish Vijay, was found dead along with his mother and sister at their Kakkanad residence in Kochi. Police suspect suicide, as Manish and his sister were found hanging, while their mother was lifeless on the bed.
 

Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Feb 22, 2025, 11:31 AM IST

Kochi: A senior official of central excise and GST, along with his mother and sister, was discovered dead at their home in Kakkanad, with authorities suspecting it to be a case of suicide, officials reported on Thursday. The tragic incident came to light when Manish Vijay, an Additional Commissioner, failed to return to work after a four-day leave, prompting concern among his colleagues. Upon visiting his residence, they noticed a strong odor and immediately informed the police.

Upon arrival, officers found Manish and his sister, Shalini, hanging in separate rooms, while their mother, Shakunthala, was lying lifeless on the bed. The elderly woman was draped in a white cloth with flowers placed beside her, raising suspicions that she may have passed away or been killed first, followed by the siblings' suspected suicides.

Despite taking leave from work to travel to Jharkhand, Manish and his family remained at their residence in Kakkanad. It was during this period that he, his sister Shalini, and their mother Shakuntala Agarwal were found dead inside their home.

Investigators have noted a burnt pile of papers in the kitchen, raising further suspicions. Authorities are also examining Manish's professional dealings in Kerala, as he was a Customs officer. Meanwhile, the CBI team probing Shalini’s case has sought details from the police regarding the incident.

A note found near the bodies contained a request to inform their sibling living abroad. The police will take a detailed statement from them once they arrive.
Originally from Jharkhand, the family resided at the Kakkanad Customs Quarters in Ernakulam, Kerala.

Manish Vijay had previously served in the Customs Preventive unit at Kozhikode Airport before being transferred to Kochi about a year and a half ago. A few months later, his mother and sister joined him at his residence.

According to reports, Shalini Vijay secured the top rank in the 2006 Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exam and was subsequently appointed as a deputy collector. However, her ranking was later contested and revoked, leading to her dismissal from service. In 2024, a CBI investigation into the matter resulted in a chargesheet, and trial proceedings were ongoing.

