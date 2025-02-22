Ex-RBI governor Shaktikanta Das appointed Principal Secretary to PM Modi

Government has appointed former RBI governor Shaktikanta Das the Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister. Das played a crucial role in implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetization policies.

Government's Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Shri Shaktikanta Das as the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, effective from the date he assumes office.

According to an official notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Das’s tenure will be co-terminus with the term of the Prime Minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Also read: Outgoing RBI chief Shaktikanta Das thanks Modi government, finance ministry for collaboration

The notification, signed by Manisha Saxena, Secretary, ACC, has been circulated to key government officials, including the Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the PM, and Secretaries of various ministries.

Das, a seasoned bureaucrat, previously served as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and held key positions in the Ministry of Finance, where he played a crucial role in implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetization policies. His appointment signals a move to bring experienced economic leadership into the PMO at a crucial juncture.

Also read: Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra takes over as RBI Governor; all you need to know

This appointment comes as the government is focusing on economic growth, administrative reforms, and digital governance initiatives.

Das's leadership in economic affairs and governance is expected to bring a strong administrative approach to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). His experience will be crucial in shaping key policy decisions and ensuring smooth coordination between ministries.

Latest Videos