Massive Fire at Thane's Blue Roof Club

A massive fire broke out at the Blue Roof Club in the Ghodbunder Road area of Thane, on Thursday night at 10:30 pm due to fireworks. The Disaster Management team and fire department responded quickly, dispatching brigades to the scene. Thanks to their efforts, the fire was brought under control within half an hour.

No Casualties Reported, Fire Controlled Quickly

Speaking with the media, Yasteen Tadvi, Disaster Management Officer, Thane Municipal Corporation, said, "We cannot specify the reason for the fire, but the fire was massive. When the Disaster Management team received a call, the fire department immediately dispatched fire brigades to the location. The fire was brought under control after considerable effort. There have been no casualties or injuries. The fire broke out about one hour ago, and we controlled the fire in about half an hour." Further details awaited. (ANI)