Atishi pushes BJP on Rs 2,500 women scheme, demands answers from Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Atishi has doubled down on BJP's 'unfulfilled' Rs 2,500/month promise to women, writing to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and demanding a meeting. With BJP silent, AAP is turning up the heat on Modi’s 'guarantee' to Delhi’s women.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi has written to the newly elected Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, requesting a meeting with the AAP Legislature Party on February 23 to discuss the BJP’s unfulfilled promise of giving Rs 2,500 per month to women in Delhi.

Atishi's letter to CM Rekha Gupta

In her letter, Atishi reminded CM Gupta of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance to Delhi’s women voters during the 2025 Assembly election campaign, where he had promised during a rally on January 31 in Dwara that BJP government would provide Rs 2,500 per month to women. She pointed out that despite the BJP forming the government in Delhi, the scheme was not approved in the cabinet meeting held on February 20.

Atishi emphasized that Delhi’s women had trusted Modi’s guarantee, and now, with no progress on the promise, they felt betrayed. The AAP leader urged CM Gupta to meet with AAP MLAs to discuss the issue and ensure the scheme’s proper implementation.

Atishi's earlier reminders

This letter follows Atishi’s earlier reminders to the BJP regarding the Rs 2,500 commitment, signaling that AAP will continue to pressure the ruling party to fulfill its election promises. The issue has already sparked political debate, with AAP positioning itself as the voice of Delhi’s women who expected financial assistance under the BJP's pledge.

Atishi on Thursday reminded the newly-formed BJP government in Delhi of its election promise to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women. She had urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to approve the scheme in the first cabinet meeting.

The ball is now in CM Rekha Gupta's court as she faces increasing pressure to respond to the demand and clarify the BJP government’s stance on the promised scheme.

