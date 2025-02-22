Tunnel collapses in Telangana, at least 30 workers feared trapped; rescue ops underway

At least 30 workers are feared trapped after a tunnel collapsed in Telangana on Saturday morning. The rescue ops are underway after the section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district collapsed, just days after work had begun.

Tunnel collapses in Telangana, at least 30 workers feared trapped; rescue ops underway ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Feb 22, 2025, 2:34 PM IST

At least 30 workers are feared trapped after a tunnel collapsed in Telangana on Saturday morning. The rescue ops are underway after the section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district collapsed, just days after work had begun.

According to Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad, around three meters of the tunnel’s roof caved in near the Srisailam reservoir while workers were carrying out routine operations, reported Indian Express. The incident occurred approximately 14 km inside the tunnel, making immediate assessment difficult.

Two rescue teams from the company handling the irrigation project entered the tunnel to evaluate the situation. “We do not have clear information yet. Only after the rescue teams return will we know the full extent of the collapse,” Gaikwad stated.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, with further updates expected once rescue operations progress.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UP school SHOCKER! Teacher ties Class 2 student to tree, beats him with stick for not studying ddr

UP school SHOCKER! Teacher ties Class 2 student to tree, beats him with stick for not studying

MP SHOCKER! Lawyers beat Muslim man over interfaith marriage with Brahmin girl, force to do sit-ups (WATCH) snt

MP SHOCKER! Lawyers beat Muslim man over interfaith marriage with Brahmin girl, force to do sit-ups (WATCH)

US-based NRI uses minor daughter for smuggling gold worth crores at Mumbai airport, arrested ddr

US-based NRI uses minor daughter for smuggling gold worth crores at Mumbai airport, arrested

Marathi-Kannada Dispute: Woman claims bus conductor also made indecent remarks, says Belagavi Commissioner anr

Marathi-Kannada Dispute: Woman claims bus conductor also made indecent remarks, says Belagavi Commissioner

UP SHOCKER! 40 men attack Dalit baraat over loud music, groom pulled off horse; 6 attacked with rod (WATCH) snt

UP SHOCKER! 40 men attack Dalit baraat over loud music, groom pulled off horse; 6 attacked with rod (WATCH)

Recent Stories

UP school SHOCKER! Teacher ties Class 2 student to tree, beats him with stick for not studying ddr

UP school SHOCKER! Teacher ties Class 2 student to tree, beats him with stick for not studying

Madhuri Dixit to Raveena Tandon: Bollywood Actresses Over 50 Stunning No Makeup Looks Revealed RBA

Madhuri Dixit to Raveena Tandon: 6 Bollywood actresses without makeup!

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin diagnosed with PTSD post Rust accident RBA

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin diagnosed with PTSD post Rust accident

Oppo Find N5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Which foldable flagship reigns supreme? gcw

Oppo Find N5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Which foldable flagship reigns supreme?

Loved Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'? Here are 5 must-watch Arjun Kapoor films ATG

'Loved Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'? Here are 5 must-watch Arjun Kapoor films

Recent Videos

Rekha Gupta ‘Feels Proud’ as She Meets Her College Principal

Rekha Gupta ‘Feels Proud’ as She Meets Her College Principal

Video Icon
IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Reach Dubai Stadium

IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Reach Dubai Stadium

Video Icon
INDIA VS PAKISTAN Champions Trophy 2025 Showdown: How are Pitch Conditions? Who has Advantage?

INDIA VS PAKISTAN Champions Trophy 2025 Showdown: How are Pitch Conditions? Who has Advantage?

Video Icon
Who is Alexis Wilkins? FBI Director Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Steals Spotlight at Oath Ceremony

Who is Alexis Wilkins? FBI Director Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Steals Spotlight at Oath Ceremony

Video Icon
'Place Your Hand on Gita': US Attorney General Bondi as She Gets Kash Patel Sworn-In as FBI Head

'Place Your Hand on Gita': US Attorney General Bondi as She Gets Kash Patel Sworn-In as FBI Head

Video Icon