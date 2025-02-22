Tunnel collapses in Telangana, at least 30 workers feared trapped; rescue ops underway

At least 30 workers are feared trapped after a tunnel collapsed in Telangana on Saturday morning. The rescue ops are underway after the section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district collapsed, just days after work had begun.

According to Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad, around three meters of the tunnel’s roof caved in near the Srisailam reservoir while workers were carrying out routine operations, reported Indian Express. The incident occurred approximately 14 km inside the tunnel, making immediate assessment difficult.

Two rescue teams from the company handling the irrigation project entered the tunnel to evaluate the situation. “We do not have clear information yet. Only after the rescue teams return will we know the full extent of the collapse,” Gaikwad stated.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, with further updates expected once rescue operations progress.

