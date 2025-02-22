Karnataka: Marathi-Kannada tensions flare as bus conductor assaulted in Belagavi; VIDEO

A KSRTC bus conductor in Belagavi was assaulted by a group of Marathi-speaking individuals for not conversing in Marathi. The incident occurred when a female passenger traveling under Karnataka's Shakti scheme refused to provide identification.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

Belagavi: The longstanding Marathi-Kannada language dispute flared up again at the Karnataka-Maharashtra border after a KSRTC bus conductor was attacked for not communicating in Marathi while on duty. The incident took place on Friday during a bus journey from Belagavi city to Balekundri.

Reports indicate that the altercation began when a female passenger, speaking in Marathi, requested a ticket but claimed she was eligible for free travel. When conductor Mahadev Hukkeri replied that he could not understand Marathi and asked her to communicate in Kannada, a dispute arose. The exchange quickly escalated, with several Marathi-speaking passengers joining in, leading to a heated argument that eventually turned into an assault.

Speaking to ANI, the conductor said, "A woman and a man were sitting in the bus, majority of the passengers in the bus were women, I was distributing tickets, in Karnataka, bus ride is free for women...the woman sitting with the man asked for two free tickets, I gave her one and asked, for whom do you want the second ticket, she pointed towards the man. But, I told them that in Karnataka, bus ride is not free for men. Then they told me to speak in Marathi but I don't know Marathi and asked them to speak to me in Kannada...6-7 people in the bus attacked me. Once the bus was stopped, there were around 50 people there and they also beat me up."

Hukkeri suffered injuries in the attack and desperately pleaded for mercy, but his attackers showed no remorse. He was later admitted to Belagavi Civil Hospital for treatment. Speaking to the media, he became emotional as he recounted the terrifying ordeal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadish confirmed that the assailants had demanded the conductor learn Marathi before physically assaulting both him and the bus driver near Balekundri. He added that a case had been filed at Marihal police station and assured that all those responsible would be brought to justice.

Bengaluru gangrape: Woman forced to consume alcohol before sexual assault; More shocking details emerge

