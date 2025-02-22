Class 10 student shot dead over exam cheating dispute in Bihar's Sasaram, WATCH viral videos of public outrage

A Class 10 student was shot dead, and another critically injured in Bihar’s Sasaram after a dispute over exam cheating escalated into violence. Police have arrested a minor, sparking protests and road blockades.
 

Class 10 student shot dead over exam cheating dispute in Bihar's Sasaram. Here's how the incident unfolded ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 8:32 PM IST

A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar’s Sasaram on Friday when a Class 10 student was shot dead and another critically injured after an altercation over exam cheating escalated into violence.

According to reports, the shocking event occurred near the Tarachandi area under the Dhauradaha police station after a group of students objected to others copying answers during their examination. This led to a heated argument that spiraled out of control. As the students were returning after their exam, unidentified miscreants allegedly opened fire on them.

Victim identified, cops launch investigation

The deceased student, 16-year-old Amit Kumar, was a resident of Shambhu Bigha in Dehri and had appeared for his exam at St. Anna High School in Sasaram. His friend, Sanjeet Kumar, was critically wounded and is currently undergoing treatment at Sasaram Sadar Hospital, where his condition remains serious.

Authorities have arrested a minor suspect and recovered the alleged firearm used in the attack. Meanwhile, Amit’s body has been handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination.

Public outrage leads to road blockades

The killing sparked widespread protests, with outraged locals blocking the Kolkata-Varanasi National Highway. Protesters set up barricades and set them on fire, causing a massive traffic jam stretching for several kilometers. They demanded immediate action against the perpetrators.

To prevent further unrest, authorities have deployed a large police force in the area. Officials have assured that an intensive manhunt is underway to track down the remaining culprits.

The tragic incident has raised serious concerns about safety in examination centers and the extreme lengths some individuals are willing to go in the name of academic malpractice.

