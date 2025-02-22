CAG exposes Rs 13.9 cr Uttarakhand’s forest funds diverted to buy iPhones, laptops; READ

The CAG audit of CAMPA (2019-2022) revealed the misuse of Rs 13.9 crore intended for afforestation, with funds diverted to unrelated expenses such as gadgets, office supplies, and travel costs.

CAG exposes Rs 13 point 9 crore Uttarakhand's forest funds diverted to buy iPhones laptops read anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 2:38 PM IST

Dehradun: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India audited the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) from July 2019 to November 2022 and discovered that Rs 13.9 crore, designated for afforestation efforts, was misused for unrelated expenditures. The funds were reportedly spent on items such as iPhones, laptops, refrigerators, air coolers, and office supplies instead of afforestation activities. 

Compensatory afforestation is a legal requirement when forest land is diverted for industrial or infrastructure projects, mandating tree plantation on an equivalent land area.

The audit report highlighted that in Uttarakhand’s forest divisions, funds allocated for compensatory afforestation were misused for "inadmissible activities". These included expenditures on the state's Harela scheme, tiger safari projects, building renovations, official travel expenses, legal proceedings, and the procurement of electronic gadgets and office supplies.

Tunnel collapses in Telangana, at least 30 workers feared trapped; rescue ops underway

The audit identified 52 instances where user agencies (UAs) diverted 188.6 hectares of forest land for non-forest purposes without authorization. In several cases, UAs initiated road construction on forest land without approval, while the respective forest divisions did not take action or classify these violations as offences.

The report highlighted significant delays in compensatory afforestation, revealing that in 37 instances, implementation started only after eight years of receiving final approval. This delay resulted in a cost increase of Rs 11.5 crore. According to CAMPA guidelines, afforestation should commence within one to two years of fund allocation. Furthermore, the survival rate of planted trees was merely 33.5%, falling well below the 60-65% standard set by the Forest Research Institute.

The audit found that in five forest divisions, 1,204 hectares of land allocated for compensatory afforestation were unsuitable for the purpose. This indicated that the suitability certificates issued by divisional forest officers (DFOs) were inaccurate and granted without proper evaluation. Despite this negligence, no action was taken against the responsible DFOs.

"CAMPA's CEO disbursed funds to forest divisions and implementing agencies between July 2020 and Nov 2021 without requisite approval from the head of forest force, as mandated by the principal secretary (forests) in July 2020," the CAG report added.

Kamal Haasan's 'don't play' warning against language imposition as Tamil Nadu-Centre NEP row escalates

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UP school SHOCKER! Teacher ties Class 2 student to tree, beats him with stick for not studying ddr

UP school SHOCKER! Teacher ties Class 2 student to tree, beats him with stick for not studying

MP SHOCKER! Lawyers beat Muslim man over interfaith marriage with Brahmin girl, force to do sit-ups (WATCH) snt

MP SHOCKER! Lawyers beat Muslim man over interfaith marriage with Brahmin girl, force to do sit-ups (WATCH)

US-based NRI uses minor daughter for smuggling gold worth crores at Mumbai airport, arrested ddr

US-based NRI uses minor daughter for smuggling gold worth crores at Mumbai airport, arrested

Marathi-Kannada Dispute: Woman claims bus conductor also made indecent remarks, says Belagavi Commissioner anr

Marathi-Kannada Dispute: Woman claims bus conductor also made indecent remarks, says Belagavi Commissioner

UP SHOCKER! 40 men attack Dalit baraat over loud music, groom pulled off horse; 6 attacked with rod (WATCH) snt

UP SHOCKER! 40 men attack Dalit baraat over loud music, groom pulled off horse; 6 attacked with rod (WATCH)

Recent Stories

UP school SHOCKER! Teacher ties Class 2 student to tree, beats him with stick for not studying ddr

UP school SHOCKER! Teacher ties Class 2 student to tree, beats him with stick for not studying

Madhuri Dixit to Raveena Tandon: Bollywood Actresses Over 50 Stunning No Makeup Looks Revealed RBA

Madhuri Dixit to Raveena Tandon: 6 Bollywood actresses without makeup!

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin diagnosed with PTSD post Rust accident RBA

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin diagnosed with PTSD post Rust accident

Oppo Find N5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Which foldable flagship reigns supreme? gcw

Oppo Find N5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Which foldable flagship reigns supreme?

Loved Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'? Here are 5 must-watch Arjun Kapoor films ATG

'Loved Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi'? Here are 5 must-watch Arjun Kapoor films

Recent Videos

Rekha Gupta ‘Feels Proud’ as She Meets Her College Principal

Rekha Gupta ‘Feels Proud’ as She Meets Her College Principal

Video Icon
IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Reach Dubai Stadium

IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Reach Dubai Stadium

Video Icon
INDIA VS PAKISTAN Champions Trophy 2025 Showdown: How are Pitch Conditions? Who has Advantage?

INDIA VS PAKISTAN Champions Trophy 2025 Showdown: How are Pitch Conditions? Who has Advantage?

Video Icon
Who is Alexis Wilkins? FBI Director Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Steals Spotlight at Oath Ceremony

Who is Alexis Wilkins? FBI Director Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Steals Spotlight at Oath Ceremony

Video Icon
'Place Your Hand on Gita': US Attorney General Bondi as She Gets Kash Patel Sworn-In as FBI Head

'Place Your Hand on Gita': US Attorney General Bondi as She Gets Kash Patel Sworn-In as FBI Head

Video Icon