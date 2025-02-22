US-based NRI uses minor daughter for smuggling gold worth crores at Mumbai airport, arrested

In a shocking bust, an NRI was arrested at Mumbai Airport for smuggling 5.47 kg gold worth Rs 4.86 crore. The contraband was hidden in her teenage daughter’s clothing. Investigations also revealed her husband’s past involvement in smuggling.

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport witnessed a dramatic gold smuggling bust after a US-based NRI was caught attempting to sneak in 5.47 kg of gold worth Rs 4.86 crore.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted Kotecha and her teenage daughter on Friday after they arrived from Dubai. Times of India (TOI) reported.

Initially, officials found nothing suspicious on the woman herself. However, a thorough check of her minor daughter revealed nine gold bars of varying weights hidden inside a customized jacket worn beneath her dress. When questioned, the teenager admitted that her mother had handed her the packet containing gold, but she was unaware that carrying it into India without declaration was illegal, the TOI report said.

Authorities believe the NRI woman deliberately gave the gold to her daughter, assuming that Customs officers would not frisk a minor. During interrogation, she claimed to have purchased the gold during a layover in Dubai.

Further investigations revealed that the woman's husband had a history of smuggling. He was previously caught by Customs officials while attempting to illegally take $10 lakh out of India.

Following her arrest, the woman was charged under the Customs Act and presented before the court, where she was remanded to judicial custody. Her lawyer, Aftab Qureshi, argued that she was unaware of the law regarding gold imports. However, DRI officials informed the court that had she declared the gold upon arrival, she would have been required to pay a 38.5% duty amounting to ₹1.87 crore.

While Kotecha remains in custody, her daughter was released due to her minor status. The case highlights growing concerns over innovative smuggling techniques and the misuse of minors to bypass security checks.

