LIVE India News updates on March 8: Railways equips female RPF officers with chili spray

JMI drops Thiruvananthapuram as entrance exam centre, Shashi Tharoor calls move 'inexplicable decision'
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has criticized Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) for removing Thiruvananthapuram, the only entrance test center in South India, from its list.
Maharashtra: BJP leaders introduce Private Member Bill in Assembly to tackle love jihad and forced conversions
The Maharashtra Assembly has witnessed the introduction of a Private Member Bill by BJP leaders Atul Bhatkhalkar and Sudhir Mungantiwar, aiming to curb forced religious conversions and Love Jihad.
India News Today: Indian Railways to equip female RPF officers with chilli spray on International Women's Day
Indian Railways has introduced chilli spray cans for women personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to enhance passenger safety, especially for women traveling alone or with children.
