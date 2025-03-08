3 missing civilians, including teenager, who were abducted found dead in J&K's Kathua

The bodies of all 3 civilians, including a 14-year-old boy, were found near a water in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua district, two days after they went missing in a terrorist-infested area.

BREAKING: 3 missing civilians, including teenager, who were abducted found dead in J&K's Kathua shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Mar 8, 2025, 5:10 PM IST

The bodies of all 3 civilians, including a 14-year-old boy, were found near a water in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua district on Saturday, two days after they went missing in a terrorist-infested area.

According to the police, Yogesh Singh, Darshan Singh and the minor boy Varun Singh were on their way to attend a marriage ceremony when they went missing in Billawar area of the district on Wednesday evening. 

A massive search operation was launched by the security forces, and the bodies of the three people were found in a water body near Lohai Malhar area, the police said. 

According to reports, militant outfit TRF in a unverified statement had claimed the responsibility yesterday.

Sources said the area has a large presence of terrorists and has witnessed multiple terror attacks in the last two years. Last month, two civilians were also found dead in the same area.

Delhi govt launches Mahila Samridhi Yojna: Rs 5,100 crore scheme for women empowerment, financial independence vkp

'Forgive one murder': NCP (SP) leader's unusual women's day demand from President Murmu amid rising crimes shk

Prahlad Joshi slams MK Stalin's delimitation protest, accuses him of covering up corruption vkp

'Women's self-confidence is the key to Atmanirbhar, Vikshit Bharat': JP Nadda on International Women's Day vkp

ED seizes Hawker 800A jet in Rs 850 crore 'Falcon scam', key accused Amardeep Kaur absconding vkp

How Changes in the RBI Monetary Policy Affect Your Home Loan Interest Rate

Delhi govt launches Mahila Samridhi Yojna: Rs 5,100 crore scheme for women empowerment, financial independence vkp

'Forgive one murder': NCP (SP) leader's unusual women's day demand from President Murmu amid rising crimes shk

Play A23 Rummy T10 Tourney & Win Exciting Prizes Worth 30 Lakh

Prahlad Joshi slams MK Stalin's delimitation protest, accuses him of covering up corruption vkp

'When Daughters Come Home Late, You Ask, But Do You...':PM Modi On Women's Day in Navsari

Autographs, Smiles & Fans Bid Emotional Goodbye to Team India After Practice | ICC Champions Trophy

ICC Champions Trophy Final: India vs New Zealand Pitch Revealed - Pakistan Connection?

Some Congress Leaders Conniving with BJP: Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat | Asianet Newsable

Farhan Akhtar’s Concert Becomes a Tribute to Women’s Day | MARD Initiative

