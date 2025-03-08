3 missing civilians, including teenager, who were abducted found dead in J&K's Kathua

Read Full Article

The bodies of all 3 civilians, including a 14-year-old boy, were found near a water in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua district on Saturday, two days after they went missing in a terrorist-infested area.

According to the police, Yogesh Singh, Darshan Singh and the minor boy Varun Singh were on their way to attend a marriage ceremony when they went missing in Billawar area of the district on Wednesday evening.

A massive search operation was launched by the security forces, and the bodies of the three people were found in a water body near Lohai Malhar area, the police said.

According to reports, militant outfit TRF in a unverified statement had claimed the responsibility yesterday.

Sources said the area has a large presence of terrorists and has witnessed multiple terror attacks in the last two years. Last month, two civilians were also found dead in the same area.

