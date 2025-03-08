'Women's self-confidence is the key to Atmanirbhar, Vikshit Bharat': JP Nadda on International Women's Day

BJP National President JP Nadda emphasized that Aatmnirbhar Bharat and Vikshit Bharat depend on instilling self-confidence in women. Speaking at a Women's Day event, he highlighted BJP’s commitment to women's empowerment and credited their support for the party’s growth. He also echoed PM Modi’s vision of women-led development.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 4:32 PM IST

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday said that the resolution of Aatmnirbhar Bharat and Vikshit Bharat is not possible till we instill self confidence in women, adding that when self-confidence is created in the minds of women, then we move towards a self-reliant India.
The BJP President was addressing the 'Mahila Diwas Program' on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Extending his heartfelt greetings on the occasion, Nadda also expressed his gratitude towards the women of Delhi, stating that the BJP could not have formed without their immense support.

"I extend my heartfelt greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day on behalf of the party. I also want to tell you that I not only salute Mahila Shakti, but I also salute the women of Delhi and thank them for their huge contribution in forming the BJP government in Delhi. I thank them for this. This wasn't possible without their support. If it is possible, then it with their blessings..." the BJP President said.

Pointing out that the BJP has always been an advocate of women's empowerment, Nadda cited the example when Vijayraje Scindia was made the Vice-President of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh during 1952-53.

He said, "When Bharatiya Jana Sangh was formed in 1952-53, it was their thought to strengthen the women, make them empowered by bringing them in the forefront. And at that time Vijayraje Scindia was made the vice president and was included in the work of women empowerment. Since then this journey has continued till today."

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda stated that when the women prosper, then the world prospers.

"That is why today PM Modi talks about women-led development and not women development. PM Modi has said that when women prosper, then the world prospers. That is why Bharatiya Jana Sangh and BJP have always accepted women power as their fundamental form. Aatmnirbhar Bharat and Vikshit Bharat that we imagine is not possible till we do not instill self-confidence in the minds of women. When self-confidence is instilled in the minds of women, then we move towards a self-reliant India," he stated. (ANI)

Delhi govt launches Mahila Samridhi Yojna: Rs 5,100 crore scheme for women empowerment, financial independence

'Forgive one murder': NCP (SP) leader's unusual women's day demand from President Murmu amid rising crimes

Prahlad Joshi slams MK Stalin's delimitation protest, accuses him of covering up corruption

3 missing civilians, including teenager, who were abducted found dead in J&K's Kathua

ED seizes Hawker 800A jet in Rs 850 crore 'Falcon scam', key accused Amardeep Kaur absconding

How Changes in the RBI Monetary Policy Affect Your Home Loan Interest Rate

Delhi govt launches Mahila Samridhi Yojna: Rs 5,100 crore scheme for women empowerment, financial independence

'Forgive one murder': NCP (SP) leader's unusual women's day demand from President Murmu amid rising crimes

Prahlad Joshi slams MK Stalin's delimitation protest, accuses him of covering up corruption

'When Daughters Come Home Late, You Ask, But Do You...':PM Modi On Women's Day in Navsari

