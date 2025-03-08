PM Modi’s unique boardroom-style interaction with Lakhpati Didis in Gujarat (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Lakhpati Didis on Saturday in the Navsari district of Gujarat. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil accompanied the Prime Minister during the occasion on International Women's Day.

A Lakhpati Didi is a Self-Help Group member who earns an annual household income of Rupees One Lakh (Rs 1,00,000) or more. This income is calculated for at least four agricultural seasons and/or business cycles, with an average monthly income exceeding Rupees Ten Thousand (Rs. 10,000), so that it is sustainable.

Lakhpati initiative facilitates diversified livelihood activities, by ensuring convergence across all Government departments/ Ministries, Private sector and Market players. The strategy includes focused planning, implementation and monitoring at all levels.

PM Modi also felicitated five Lakhpati Didis with Lakhpati Didi Certificates and also addressed the gathering.

Women exuded confidence that under the leadership of PM Modi, within a few years, instead of Lakhpati Didi programme, they may be participating in Crorepati Didi programme.

The Prime Minister will launch the G-SAFAL (Gujarat scheme for Antyodaya Families for Augmenting Livelihoods) and G-MAITRI (Gujarat Mentorship and Acceleration of Individuals for Transforming Rural Income) programme of the Government of Gujarat.

The G-MAITRI scheme will provide financial assistance and handholding support to Startups which are working for creating a conducive environment for rural livelihoods. G-SAFAL will provide financial assistance and entrepreneurial training to SHG women of Antyodaya families in two Aspirational districts and thirteen Aspirational Blocks of Gujarat.

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to 'Nari Shakti,' recognizing the strength and contributions of women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi announced that his social media platforms would be taken over by women from diverse fields, showcasing their achievements on the occasion.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" the Prime Minister said.

