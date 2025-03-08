'Forgive one murder': NCP (SP) leader's unusual women's day demand from President Murmu amid rising crimes

In a fiery and unprecedented appeal, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Rohini Khadse has made a bold and controversial demand - immunity for women to commit one murder.

Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 5:55 PM IST

In a fiery and unprecedented appeal, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Rohini Khadse has made a bold and controversial demand - immunity for women to commit one murder. The plea, addressed to President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of Women's Day, comes amid rising crimes against women across the country.

Khadse, in a letter that begins with an apology, lays the grim reality of women’s safety in India.

Citing a recent World Population Review survey that ranked India as the most unsafe country for women in Asia, she says, "In light of this, we, on behalf of all women, make a request—grant us permission for one murder. We seek to eliminate the mindset that enables atrocities, the mentality that fuels sexual violence, and the ineffective law enforcement system that fails to protect us."

Khadse invoked legendary female warriors who took up arms in the face of adversity. "Honorable President, when their kingdoms and people were in danger, Maharani Tarabai and Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar took up swords to defend them. So why should we, in our fight for social reform, remain silent?" she questioned.

Her letter, penned in Marathi, did not shy away from painting a grim picture of the nation’s deteriorating safety for women. Citing a recent horrifying crime in Mumbai, she lamented, "Today, women in the country are highly unsafe. Every passing day witnesses a rise in crimes against women. Just two days ago, in Mumbai, the former financial capital of the country, a 12-year-old girl was subjected to a horrific gang assault. Honorable President, a 12-year-old! Imagine the situation!"

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reported 4,45,256 cases of crimes against women in 2022 - equating to an average of 51 FIRs filed every hour. This marks a sharp rise from 4,28,278 cases in 2021 and 3,71,503 cases in 2020.

