IND vs NZ, CT 2025: Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli retire from ODIs after final? Shubman Gill gives update

Amid growing speculation surrounding the futures of Indian cricket legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in One Day Internationals (ODIs), vice-captain Shubman Gill has confirmed that retirement talks are not a subject of discussion within the Indian dressing room. Both players, who are still in prime form, have been at the center of debates suggesting that the 2024 Champions Trophy could mark the end of their illustrious careers, particularly if India clinches the title. However, Gill, speaking ahead of the final against New Zealand, dismissed such discussions.

"There is no talk about retirement in the dressing room now," Gill stated during a pre-match press conference on Saturday, emphasizing that the team is solely focused on the upcoming final. Also read: IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final preview: Can India overcome New Zealand to reclaim title after 12 years?

India is under considerable pressure heading into the Champions Trophy final, as they aim to reclaim the 50-over title that slipped away during the 2023 World Cup. Reflecting on the intense nature of big-match situations, Gill acknowledged the weight of the occasion but expressed confidence in the team's ability to succeed. "The big-match pressure is always there. The last time (2023) we couldn't do it, but we will try to do it this time. In a big match, the team that takes the pressure out of the equation has a better chance of winning," Gill said. He further elaborated by citing the historical success of teams like the West Indies and Australia, who thrived in knockout situations by remaining calm under pressure. "Good teams play their best cricket under pressure," he added.

Gill, who has emerged as India's most consistent ODI batter in recent years, also spoke highly of the team's batting strength, calling it the best line-up he has been a part of. The depth in India's batting order, according to Gill, allows the top order, including players like Rohit and Kohli, to express themselves with greater freedom. "This is the best batting line-up I am part of. Rohit is one of the best openers (in the world) and Virat, we need not tell about him. But our team has depth in batting, and that allows the top order to bat with a bit more freedom," he said.

While Gill noted that India had already played against New Zealand on the Dubai pitch earlier in the tournament, he downplayed the significance of that match, asserting that the team will focus on the conditions and how the pitch behaves on the day of the final. "The kind of wicket that we will play on would be the discussion. We have not seen a 300-plus total here. The wickets that we are playing on are quite different from the wickets that were being used in Pakistan," he explained. Also read: IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Kohli to Chakravarthy - 6 Indian players who could shine in the final

India has been in excellent form at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS), having won all four of their previous matches there. However, Gill emphasized the need for the top order to perform strongly to give India the best chance of posting or chasing a significant total. Despite their recent success in ICC tournaments, including winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, Gill assured that India's hunger for titles remains undiminished. "Winning the title in 2024 doesn't mean that we are less hungry, but it gives us more balance, knowing that we have won an ICC title, and we will try to do our best to win this one," he remarked. With the final just around the corner, India is poised to continue its pursuit of cricketing glory as the team aims to add the Champions Trophy to its growing collection of ICC titles.

