UP SHOCKER! Man hires contract killers to murder wife, her lover, but loses son to them over payment dispute

Hiring professional killers to eliminate his estranged wife and her lover backfired for a man as his son was murdered by the assassins in a fit of rage over a dispute related to advance payment for the contract.

The crime unfolded in Uttar Pradesh after Anjani Sahu hired professional killers to eliminate his estranged wife, Shanti Sahu, and her second husband, Imran. However, the deadly plan backfired, leaving Anjani’s own son, Vinayak Sahu, dead at the hands of the very men he sought to employ, according to a report in TOI.

The police arrested four accused on Friday, hours after Anjani filed a complaint regarding his son’s murder.

The arrested individuals—Shivam Rawat (20), Ashish Kumar (21), Amir Alam (22), and Shiva Rawat (20)—confessed to the gruesome crime. Based on their statements, a blood-stained knife used in the attack was recovered.

During interrogation, it was found Vinayak and his father, Anjani Kumar, had allegedly conspired to kill Shanti Sahu and her husband, Imran. Shanti had left Anjani for Imran.

To execute their deadly plan, Vinayak promised to reward the hired killers with an auto-rickshaw for Amir and Ashish, while Shivam and Shiva were lured in with the promise of Rs 2.5 lakh.

However, on March 5, the killers demanded an advance of Rs 1.5 lakh. When Vinayak refused, an argument erupted, escalating into threats. In a drunken haze, the accused lost control and stabbed Vinayak in the neck, killing him on the spot.

