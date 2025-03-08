Akshay Bardapurkar announces Plaanet Stree: India's first women-centric OTT platform, launching May 1

On International Women's Day, Akshay Bardapurkar announced Plaanet Stree, India’s first women-centric OTT platform, launching May 1, 2025. It will feature diverse content by and for women, including podcasts, films, and expert-led shows, alongside a marketplace and AI-driven engagement tools.

Akshay Bardapurkar announces Plaanet Stree: India's first women-centric OTT platform, launching May 1 vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
ANI |Published: Mar 8, 2025, 5:31 PM IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8: On International Women's Day, Akshay Bardapurkar, founder of Plaanet Marathi, announced the launch of Plaanet Stree, India's first-ever OTT platform dedicated exclusively to women - by the women, of the women, and for the women. The platform will officially launch on May 1, 2025, Maharashtra Day, with seven distinguished women from diverse fields joining the grand announcement.

After four successful years with Plaanet Marathi OTT, which has hosted over 40 shows, Bardapurkar is expanding into new territory to celebrate and empower women through content tailored to their experiences. The platform will offer an array of content, including all-women podcast series, web films, and short films focused on women's lives, along with expert-led content by female doctors, astrologers, and chefs. Special emphasis will be placed on highlighting the contributions of rural women and female farmers, while also providing a platform for undiscovered women musicians and business leaders.

Citing demographic insights, Bardapurkar highlighted that India's female population, currently at 48%, is projected to surpass the male population in the coming years. In Maharashtra alone, by 2025, the sex ratio is expected to be 108.483 males per 100 females. "Women play an integral role in every household and industry. Personally, I am surrounded by four incredible women - my wife, mother, sister, and daughter. Their contributions to society, from leadership to essential services, are undeniable. With Plaanet Stree, we aim to create meaningful content that resonates with them," Bardapurkar stated.

While Plaanet Stree will launch in Marathi, it will soon expand to multiple languages, ensuring accessibility across India. Beyond streaming content, it will also include a women-focused marketplace, where users can buy and sell products online, alongside gamification and AI-driven engagement features.

Addressing recent challenges faced by Plaanet Marathi, including legal disputes, Bardapurkar reaffirmed his commitment to quality content and regional expansion. "Every company faces ups and downs. We trust the judicial system and will emerge victorious," he said. He further added, "Our current investors are aware of all the issues, and they have extended their support to this fabulous new venture."

As Plaanet Stree prepares for its historic launch, Bardapurkar signed off by stating: "This is more than just an OTT platform - it's a movement to empower women through storytelling, knowledge, and opportunities."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Javed Akhtar defends Shami amid Ramzan fasting row, asks pacer to ignore 'reactionary bigoted i****s' snt

Javed Akhtar defends Shami amid Ramzan fasting row, asks pacer to ignore 'reactionary bigoted i****s'

WATCH - Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor share warm hug at IIFA 2025 press conference; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor share warm hug at IIFA 2025 press conference; video goes VIRAL

With Love, Meghan Season 2: Meghan Markle's Netflix series to release amid harsh criticism RBA

With Love, Meghan Season 2: Meghan Markle's Netflix series to release amid harsh criticism

Jatadhara Sonakshi Sinha shares fierce FIRST look on Women's Day; Check HERE [PICTURES] ATG

'Jatadhara': Sonakshi Sinha shares fierce FIRST look on Women's Day; Check HERE [PICTURES]

Honey Singh visits Mahakal temple in Ujjain ahead of his Indore concert; fans upset for THIS reason ATG

Honey Singh visits Mahakal temple in Ujjain ahead of his Indore concert; fans upset for THIS reason

Recent Stories

How Changes in the RBI Monetary Policy Affect Your Home Loan Interest Rate

How Changes in the RBI Monetary Policy Affect Your Home Loan Interest Rate

Delhi govt launches Mahila Samridhi Yojna: Rs 5,100 crore scheme for women empowerment, financial independence vkp

Delhi govt launches Mahila Samridhi Yojna: Rs 5,100 crore scheme for women empowerment, financial independence

'Forgive one murder': NCP (SP) leader's unusual women's day demand from President Murmu amid rising crimes shk

'Forgive one murder': NCP (SP) leader's unusual women's day demand from President Murmu amid rising crimes

Play A23 Rummy T10 Tourney & Win Exciting Prizes Worth 30 Lakh

Play A23 Rummy T10 Tourney & Win Exciting Prizes Worth ₹30 Lakh!

Prahlad Joshi slams MK Stalin's delimitation protest, accuses him of covering up corruption vkp

Prahlad Joshi slams MK Stalin's delimitation protest, accuses him of covering up corruption

Recent Videos

'When Daughters Come Home Late, You Ask, But Do You...':PM Modi On Women's Day in Navsari

'When Daughters Come Home Late, You Ask, But Do You...':PM Modi On Women's Day in Navsari

Video Icon
Autographs, Smiles & Fans Bid Emotional Goodbye to Team India After Practice | ICC Champions Trophy

Autographs, Smiles & Fans Bid Emotional Goodbye to Team India After Practice | ICC Champions Trophy

Video Icon
ICC Champions Trophy Final: India vs New Zealand Pitch Revealed - Pakistan Connection?

ICC Champions Trophy Final: India vs New Zealand Pitch Revealed - Pakistan Connection?

Video Icon
Some Congress Leaders Conniving with BJP: Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat | Asianet Newsable

Some Congress Leaders Conniving with BJP: Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Farhan Akhtar’s Concert Becomes a Tribute to Women’s Day | MARD Initiative

Farhan Akhtar’s Concert Becomes a Tribute to Women’s Day | MARD Initiative

Video Icon