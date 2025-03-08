Shah Rukh Khan's stylish look ahead of IIFA 2025 leaves fans in awe, says ageing like fine wine; see photo

Read Full Article

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who never misses a chance to win hearts with his charming looks, has once again proved that he is "aging like a fine wine" with his latest post.

SRK's manager, Pooja Dadlani, took to her Instagram to share a new picture of the Pathaan actor dressed in a simple yet stylish outfit. The actor is currently in Jaipur for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2025.

Along with the picture, Dadlani added a caption that read, "Hi Jaipur, see you all tomorrow at @iifa."

Soon after she dropped the picture, fans quickly flooded the comment section with love for the Bollywood icon. One fan wrote, "Aging like fine wine," while another said, "Omg, so handsome."

On Friday, SRK was spotted arriving at Jaipur Airport, where a large crowd of fans had gathered to see him. The actor was surrounded by tight security as he made his way through the airport.

The 25th edition of IIFA will take place on March 8 and 9 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The event will also feature a special celebration of the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with an exclusive screening at the famous Raj Mandir Cinema. Legendary MMA fighter and combat sports trailblazer Anthony Pettis will also make a special appearance.

This year, the audience will see Kartik Aaryan as the host of the IIFA Awards.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to attend the 25th edition of IIFA as a performer this March, and she will pay tribute to her grandfather and legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor at the awards show.

