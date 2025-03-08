Shah Rukh Khan's stylish look ahead of IIFA 2025 leaves fans in awe, says ageing like fine wine; see photo

Shah Rukh Khan wows fans with his stylish look in Jaipur ahead of the IIFA Awards 2025, as Pooja Dadlani shares a picture of the actor, sparking admiration for his timeless charm.

Shah Rukh Khan's stylish look ahead of IIFA 2025 leaves fans in awe, says ageing like fine wine; see photo snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 8, 2025, 9:30 PM IST

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who never misses a chance to win hearts with his charming looks, has once again proved that he is "aging like a fine wine" with his latest post.

SRK's manager, Pooja Dadlani, took to her Instagram to share a new picture of the Pathaan actor dressed in a simple yet stylish outfit. The actor is currently in Jaipur for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2025.

Along with the picture, Dadlani added a caption that read, "Hi Jaipur, see you all tomorrow at @iifa."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Dadlani Gurnani (@poojadadlani02)


Soon after she dropped the picture, fans quickly flooded the comment section with love for the Bollywood icon. One fan wrote, "Aging like fine wine," while another said, "Omg, so handsome."

On Friday, SRK was spotted arriving at Jaipur Airport, where a large crowd of fans had gathered to see him. The actor was surrounded by tight security as he made his way through the airport.

The 25th edition of IIFA will take place on March 8 and 9 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The event will also feature a special celebration of the iconic film Sholay on its 50th anniversary, with an exclusive screening at the famous Raj Mandir Cinema. Legendary MMA fighter and combat sports trailblazer Anthony Pettis will also make a special appearance.

This year, the audience will see Kartik Aaryan as the host of the IIFA Awards.

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to attend the 25th edition of IIFA as a performer this March, and she will pay tribute to her grandfather and legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor at the awards show.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Shawn Mendes rocks Virat Kohli jersey at Lollapalooza 2025; video goes viral ahead of India's CT 2025 final snt

Shawn Mendes rocks Virat Kohli jersey at Lollapalooza 2025; video goes viral ahead of India's CT 2025 final

Im too sensitive': Robert Pattinson after watching horror film RBA

'I'm too sensitive': Robert Pattinson after watching horror film

Akshay Bardapurkar announces Plaanet Stree: India's first women-centric OTT platform, launching May 1 vkp

Akshay Bardapurkar announces Plaanet Stree: India's first women-centric OTT platform, launching May 1

Javed Akhtar defends Shami amid Ramzan fasting row, asks pacer to ignore 'reactionary bigoted i****s' snt

Javed Akhtar defends Shami amid Ramzan fasting row, asks pacer to ignore 'reactionary bigoted i****s'

WATCH - Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor share warm hug at IIFA 2025 press conference; video goes VIRAL ATG

WATCH - Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor share warm hug at IIFA 2025 press conference; video goes VIRAL

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Who is Corbin Bosch? Meet Mumbai Indians' replacement for 'injured' Lizaad Williams snt

IPL 2025: Who is Corbin Bosch? Meet Mumbai Indians' replacement for 'injured' Lizaad Williams

Shawn Mendes rocks Virat Kohli jersey at Lollapalooza 2025; video goes viral ahead of India's CT 2025 final snt

Shawn Mendes rocks Virat Kohli jersey at Lollapalooza 2025; video goes viral ahead of India's CT 2025 final

IND vs NZ, CT 2025: Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli retire from ODIs after final? Shubman Gill gives update snt

IND vs NZ, CT 2025: Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli retire from ODIs after final? Shubman Gill gives update

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Harbhajan Singh confident India will lift title, backs 4-spinners strategy (WATCH) snt

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Harbhajan Singh confident India will lift title, backs 4-spinners strategy (WATCH)

IND vs NZ, CT 2025: Dasgupta analyses pitch conditions, Rohit's form and Shami's impact ahead of final (WATCH) snt

IND vs NZ, CT 2025: Dasgupta analyses pitch conditions, Rohit's form and Shami's impact ahead of final (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Kerala Pulse | Tanur Missing Girls Case: Police Bring Them Home, Friend Arrested

Video Icon
Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Abhishek Bachchan, Director Remo D'Souza Discuss Upcoming Film 'Be Happy' on Prime Video

Video Icon
Women's Day Laxmi Agarwal EXCLUSIVE: The Unbreakable Spirit of an Acid Attack Survivor

Women's Day Laxmi Agarwal EXCLUSIVE: The Unbreakable Spirit of an Acid Attack Survivor

Video Icon
Jaishankar Highlights India’s Priorities in UK: Community, Economy, and Tech | Asianet Newsable

Jaishankar Highlights India’s Priorities in UK: Community, Economy, and Tech | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Tamil Nadu Language Row: No State in India Implementing the Three-Language Formula , P Chidambaram

Tamil Nadu Language Row: No State in India Implementing the Three-Language Formula , P Chidambaram

Video Icon