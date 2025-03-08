Play A23 Rummy T10 Tourney & Win Exciting Prizes Worth ₹30 Lakh!

March 2025: Real cash games are more exciting when the rewards are high. This Holi season, A23 is ready to add to the excitement with a high-reward rummy tournament. A23 is announcing the launch of the Rummy T10 Tourney on the A23 Rummy App from 10th March 2025.

With the biggest prize being a Tata Harrier worth INR 30 lakhs, players can get ready to win attractive prizes by participating in the T10 Tourney on the A23 Rummy app.

Join in on the Fun with the A23 Rummy T10 Tourney

Why engage only in daily tourneys when the high rewards Rummy T10 Tourney is just around the corner? Being hosted on the A23 Rummy app, all interested players need to download the app, register their KYC details, and get ready to play.

Starting on March 10th and continuing till the end of April, players can participate via the daily SnG matches and Daily Qualifiers, or the Beginner Freeroll Tourneys every Monday to Saturday. Plus, they can also join via the Royal Tourney on Mondays and move up to Weekly Qualifiers and then the Monthly Finale.

Winners of the Monthly Finale have the chance to battle it out in the Grand Knockout Round.

Get Ready to Win a Tata Harrier with the A23 Rummy App

By launching the Rummy T10 Tourney this March, A23 brings to all its players a chance to win gold, a bike, and even a Tata Harrier car, alongside exciting cash prizes.

The final winner of the Grand Knockout Round has the chance to win and drive away with a Tata Harrier worth INR 30 lakhs.

Alongside this brand new car, weekly prizes worth up to INR 70 lakhs have been declared. Plus, the winners also have the chance to win a bike worth INR 3 lakhs in the weekly matches and gold worth INR 10 lakhs in the Monthly Finale.

Interested players can also join in on the fun with a Holi Special Match on March 14th and the Ugadi Special match on March 30th and get the chance to win up to INR 5 lakhs as a prize.

With no TDS on physical prizes, instant redeems within 10 seconds of winning, and a total prize pool of INR 10 crores, players can join us on the A23 Rummy app and win exciting rewards.

Responsible Gaming: The Way of Growth

With a client-first responsible gaming approach, A23 runs a custom platform that is bot-free and has an extensive fair-play policy. Further, the A23 platforms, including the A23 rummy app, have strict controls in place to enforce their 18+ years age limit. To add, filling in the KYC is mandatory to play and win on the A23 rummy app.

More About A23 as a Brand

The market leader in iGaming, A23, has 19+ years of experience in operating a fair and user-friendly online rummy platform. This has helped them gain the trust of 7+ crore rummy players. Offering multiplayer tables, online rummy tournaments, and free and real cash games, A23 provides all its users attractive opportunities to play and win. With instant redeems for gifts won, A23 aims to build the trust of all its users.

Revolutionizing the Future of the Online Rummy Industry

In order to promote online rummy as a game of skill, the A23 platform is on track to boost client engagement. They believe that the whitelisting of recognized online gaming operators is going to help boost customer engagement. In line with this, they promote fair play and transparency. Further, to keep up with legal norms, A23 meets all taxation rules specified by the government.

As a step to draw more users to their platform, A23 is excited to organize the T10 rummy tourney. Join and get the chance to win big.



Latest Videos