Delhi govt launches Mahila Samridhi Yojna: Rs 5,100 crore scheme for women empowerment, financial independence

The Delhi Government approved the Mahila Samridhi Yojna, a Rs 5,100 crore scheme to empower women by providing direct financial assistance, especially to those from poor families. The scheme aims to ensure economic stability and social upliftment, leveraging technology for seamless disbursement.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
ANI |Published: Mar 8, 2025, 5:57 PM IST

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The Delhi Government on Saturday approved a groundbreaking initiative, Mahila Samridhi Yojna, a Rs 5,100 crore yearly scheme aimed at empowering women in Delhi.

"In a landmark decision aimed at women's empowerment and financial independence, the Government of Delhi has approved Mahila Samridhi Yojna. This 5,100 crore yearly scheme will provide direct financial assistance to the women of Delhi. It is a major step towards ensuring economic stability and social upliftment for women, particularly those from poor families," read a statement of the Directorate of Information and Publicity, Delhi Government.

This program will provide direct financial assistance to women, particularly those from poor families, ensuring economic stability and social upliftment. A committee, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has been constituted to oversee the implementation of the scheme. The committee includes Ministers Pravesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, and Kapil Mishra as members.

"A committee is constituted under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister with Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh, Minister Ashish Sood and Minister, Kapil Mishra, as members for implementation of the scheme," read a statement of the Directorate of Information and Publicity, Delhi Government.
The approval of this scheme marks the fulfillment of the Delhi Government's commitment outlined in the Sankalp Patra, demonstrating its dedication to women's welfare and economic empowerment.

To ensure transparency and efficiency, the scheme will leverage advanced technology, including Aadhaar-based e-KYC, for the seamless disbursement of financial benefits. Applications will be received through an online portal developed specifically for the scheme, added the statement.

"This initiative is a step towards fulfilling our promise to the women of Delhi. By providing direct financial assistance, we are ensuring economic security, greater independence, and empowerment for women across the city," the release said.

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of International Women's Day, Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda launched the scheme at a public event in Delhi. "This scheme is not just a financial benefit but a commitment to building a stronger, more self-reliant community of women in Delhi," read the statement.

In the run-up to the Delhi assembly polls, which concluded earlier this year, the BJP had vowed to transfer 2500 rupees to women in Delhi. (ANI)

