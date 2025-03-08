IPL 2025: Who is Corbin Bosch? Meet Mumbai Indians' replacement for 'injured' Lizaad Williams

Read Full Article

Mumbai Indians have decided to pick South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch as a replacement for injured right-arm seamer Lizaad Williams for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

"South African fast bowler Lizaad Williams is ruled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2025 due to an injury, and Mumbai Indians have signed his compatriot Corbin Bosch as his replacement," IPL said in a release.

Bosch is yet to make his IPL debut and has previously been a part of Rajasthan Royals as a reserve player in 2022, coming in as a replacement for Australia's Nathan Coulter-Nile.

The 30-year-old is familiar with the MI franchise, considering he was a part of their title-winning SA20 side, MI Cape Town, in February earlier this year.

He scythed 11 scalps in seven innings at an economy rate of 8.68 in MICT's journey to the franchise's maiden SA20 title. Bosch will relink with his national and SA20 team-mate Ryan Rickelton at Mumbai Indians.

Notably, Bosch was a diamond pick by Peshawar Zalmi for the Pakistan Super League 2025 draft, held in January. With the PSL set to be played in an April-May window, clashing with the IPL, Bosch will need to forgo his stint in Pakistan.

Overall, the experienced all-rounder has featured in 86 T20s, taking 59 wickets at an economy rate of 8.38 and amassing 663 runs at a strike rate of 113.33.

The five-time IPL champions retained their 'Fab Four' by shelling out a hefty amount. Along with Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Suryakumar Yadav, Bumrah was among the five players retained by the Mumbai-based franchise ahead of IPL 2025.

MI finished at the bottom in the last season, where they could only manage four wins and 10 losses under the captaincy of a returning star, Hardik Pandya.

