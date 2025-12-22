Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave to Intensify on December 22 in THESE 7 Places
Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is witnessing a sharp dip in temperatures as winter tightens its grip. The cold wave is set to intensify on December 22, with several districts on alert while dry weather prevails across the state
Cold Wave Alert in Seven Districts
The India Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning for select parts of Maharashtra. Districts likely to be affected include Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik and its ghat areas, Ahilyanagar, Pune and its ghat regions, and Solapur. Night temperatures have dropped sharply, with Jalgaon recording the lowest minimum temperature in the state.
Mumbai Weather Outlook for December 22
Mumbai and its suburbs will experience a chilly morning with light fog reducing visibility in early hours. The sky is expected to remain clear after noon. Maximum temperature may hover around 33°C, while minimum temperature could be close to 18°C, leading to warm afternoons and cool nights.
Dry Weather Across Maharashtra, Chill to Persist
Most regions including Konkan, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha are expected to see dry conditions. Cold northerly winds are driving the temperature drop, and the chill is likely to continue for the next few days. Citizens are advised to take health precautions, especially during early mornings and late nights.
