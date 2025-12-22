Image Credit : Pixabay

Temperatures will increase slightly this week. The day temperature or maximum temperature in Kolkata will be normal and the night temperature or minimum temperature will be above normal. The minimum temperature in Kolkata today is 16.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the western districts today will be 12 to 14 degrees Celsius.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the winter mood has subsided. There will be slight variations in temperature. No major changes. Night and day temperatures near normal or slightly above/below. The temperature will remain like this for the next seven days. There is little chance of major temperature changes. Light fog/smog in the morning followed by clear skies. No fog warning at present. Dry weather. No possibility of rain.