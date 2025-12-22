Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter Going On In Full Swing; Check Forecast Here
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures are expected to rise slightly across the state this week, but there is no chance of major changes. While South Bengal is expected to experience dry weather, the Met has issued a warning of dense fog
WB Weather Update
Temperatures will increase slightly this week. The day temperature or maximum temperature in Kolkata will be normal and the night temperature or minimum temperature will be above normal. The minimum temperature in Kolkata today is 16.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in the western districts today will be 12 to 14 degrees Celsius.
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the winter mood has subsided. There will be slight variations in temperature. No major changes. Night and day temperatures near normal or slightly above/below. The temperature will remain like this for the next seven days. There is little chance of major temperature changes. Light fog/smog in the morning followed by clear skies. No fog warning at present. Dry weather. No possibility of rain.
Fog warning
The weather department has predicted dry weather across the state for the next few days. Visibility is likely to drop to between 50 and 200 metres, especially in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Uttar Dinajpur districts, which could cause problems for traffic movement in the morning.
There is no significant change in the weather in West Bengal. There is no possibility of rain in both South and North Bengal. However, a warning of dense to moderate fog has been issued in several districts of North Bengal in the morning for the next few days. The northerly winds are getting blocked, and the temperature is increasing. According to the Meteorological Department, although there is no major change in the night temperature in the next five days, the temperature may gradually decrease to about 2 degrees Celsius after that. The minimum temperature in Darjeeling was about 5 degrees Celsius, and 9 degrees in Alipurduar.
IMD Update
According to the Meteorological Department sources, there is a western storm in northwest India. There is a cyclone in the mountainous areas of northwest India adjacent to Jammu and Kashmir. There is a new western storm and cyclone in the area adjacent to Iran. There is another cyclone in Assam. Due to one western storm after another, the temperature is increasing steadily. There will be no major change in the temperature in the districts of South Bengal for the next 5-7 days. The temperature may increase a little more this week. The Meteorological Office says that the western storm is a thorn in the path of winter. That is why the winter is like this.
