Shawn Mendes rocks Virat Kohli jersey at Lollapalooza 2025; video goes viral ahead of India's CT 2025 final

Read Full Article

The excitement surrounding India’s Champions Trophy 2025 final clash with New Zealand took an unexpected yet delightful turn when international pop sensation Shawn Mendes paid homage to Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli during his performance at Lollapalooza 2025 in Mumbai. The 25-year-old Canadian singer was spotted wearing a Virat Kohli jersey while headlining the music festival on Saturday, much to the delight of his fans and Indian cricket enthusiasts.

The viral video of Mendes sporting the iconic jersey while belting out his popular tracks ahead of the final has taken the internet by storm. Fans and social media users across the globe have been quick to celebrate the gesture, particularly as it comes just days before India takes on New Zealand in a highly anticipated showdown at the Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai.

WATCH: Shawn Mendes sports Virat Kohli jersey at Lollapalooza 2025

But Mendes’ Mumbai visit wasn’t limited to just his festival performance. The "Stitches" singer has been soaking in the vibrant atmosphere of the city, strolling through its bustling streets and even serenading locals with a private performance of his chart-topping hit "Señorita" in one of Mumbai's bylanes. The intimate performance, shared on social media by The Soundspace India, quickly captured the hearts of fans.

"The moment Shawn Mendes turned a small basti in Mumbai into his stage and treated us to an unforgettable rendition of ‘Señorita’ was pure magic," The Soundspace India wrote, adding, “Surrounded by our students, this wasn’t just a performance — it was a moment to remember!”

Meanwhile, the cricket world remains abuzz with speculation surrounding the potential retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after the Champions Trophy, with fans eagerly awaiting India’s performance in the final. However, vice-captain Shubman Gill has reassured that there is no discussion about retirement in the Indian dressing room. Both Kohli and Rohit continue to show excellent form, and if India emerges victorious in the Champions Trophy, it’s possible that the two cricketing icons may retire on a high note.

Also read: IND vs NZ, CT 2025: Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli retire from ODIs after final? Shubman Gill gives update

Latest Videos