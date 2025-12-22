- Home
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Cold conditions are set to intensify across Tamil Nadu as temperatures are expected to dip further. The Regional Met Centre has warned of a 2–4°C drop, with dry weather, foggy mornings, and rainfall chances later
Drop in Temperatures Across Tamil Nadu
The India Meteorological Department stated that cold air moving from central India is influencing Tamil Nadu. As a result, temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius below normal levels, making mornings and nights noticeably colder across many districts.
Dry Weather and Fog Till December 24
According to the weather department, an upper air circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal is affecting regional conditions. From December 22 to December 24, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to experience mostly dry weather, with light fog possible in isolated places during early morning hours.
Rainfall Chances After December 25
The forecast indicates that on December 25, delta districts and Karaikal may receive light to moderate rainfall at a few locations. On December 26 and 27, similar rainfall activity could extend to isolated coastal Tamil Nadu regions, Puducherry, and Karaikal, while interior areas may continue to remain dry.
