Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Rain Expected Amid Severe Cold Wave
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Weather experts, including the 'Weather Man,' have announced that there's a chance of rain starting again in Telangana. Do you know when the rains are expected to begin?
Rains in Telangana..?
IMD Cold Wave Alert: The cold is intense in the Telugu states as temperatures have dropped. Telangana has been shivering since early December. Now, a rain forecast has been issued, with the Telangana Weather Man predicting a chance of winter rains.
Telangana Weather Change
The Weather Man announced that the current cold winds will continue into January, but there's a chance of rain by the end of the month. He stated that rains will occur in the last week of January due to a Western Disturbance. The Telangana Weather Man revealed that the situation could worsen next month with rain adding to the cold winds.
Telangana witnessed last meaningful rain on November 6
Almost 45days of dry weather so far
This streak of dry weather to extend even in coming many days (probably another 15-20days)
COLDWAVE to continue till Dec ending
Unseasonal rains ??
Western Disturbance related rains can…
— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) December 21, 2025
Intense Cold
Temperatures in Telangana are at record lows. Hyderabad and Adilabad are both freezing, recording 7.2 degrees. Patancheru in Hyderabad is seeing heavy morning fog, causing issues for walkers and drivers.
Lowest Temperatures Here..
Medak district is as cold as Adilabad at 7.8 degrees. Hanamkonda recorded 10.5, Nizamabad 11.7, and Ramagundam 11.9 degrees. Other districts also face strong cold winds.
People in These Districts Be Careful
The cold will continue as the Met department warns of further temperature drops. Districts like Adilabad, Warangal, and Medak will get colder. Minimum temperatures may drop 3-4 degrees below normal in the next few days.
