LIVE India News updates on April 9: Mumbai cops file chargesheet in Saif attack case

Kerala: ED likely to file case against CM's daughter Veena Vijayan in monthly payment case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is reportedly preparing to file a case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, Veena Vijayan, in connection with the "monthly payment" (masappadi).
UP: 1 killed, five injured as high-speed dumper rams into vehicles in Ayodhya; WATCH
A tragic accident occurred at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, when a high-speed dumper allegedly crashed into multiple vehicles, resulting in one death and injuries to at least five others.
Bihar: CRPF jawan found dead with gunshot wound in Patna, suicide suspected; probe underway
A CRPF jawan, Ashutosh Kumar Mishra, was found dead with a bullet wound to his head in Bihar's Patna. The police suspect a case of suicide, however, it can be confirmed only after a postmortem.
Tamil Nadu: Senior Congress leader and Tamilisai Soundararajan's father Kumari Ananthan passes away in Chennai
Senior Congress leader and acclaimed literary personality Kumari Ananthan passed away at the age of 93 in a private hospital in Chennai due to age-related ailments.
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai police submit 1000-page chargesheet at Bandra court
Mumbai's Bandra Police have filed a detailed 1000-page chargesheet in connection with the stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.
