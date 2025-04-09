user
Apr 9, 2025, 8:30 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on April 9: Mumbai cops file chargesheet in Saif attack case

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto april 9 2025

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

8:30 AM IST

Kerala: ED likely to file case against CM's daughter Veena Vijayan in monthly payment case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is reportedly preparing to file a case against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter, Veena Vijayan, in connection with the "monthly payment" (masappadi).

Read Full News HERE

 

8:29 AM IST

UP: 1 killed, five injured as high-speed dumper rams into vehicles in Ayodhya; WATCH

A tragic accident occurred at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, when a high-speed dumper allegedly crashed into multiple vehicles, resulting in one death and injuries to at least five others.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:28 AM IST

Bihar: CRPF jawan found dead with gunshot wound in Patna, suicide suspected; probe underway

A CRPF jawan, Ashutosh Kumar Mishra, was found dead with a bullet wound to his head in Bihar's Patna. The police suspect a case of suicide, however, it can be confirmed only after a postmortem.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:28 AM IST

Tamil Nadu: Senior Congress leader and Tamilisai Soundararajan's father Kumari Ananthan passes away in Chennai

Senior Congress leader and acclaimed literary personality Kumari Ananthan passed away at the age of 93 in a private hospital in Chennai due to age-related ailments.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:27 AM IST

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai police submit 1000-page chargesheet at Bandra court

Mumbai's Bandra Police have filed a detailed 1000-page chargesheet in connection with the stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

Read Full News HERE

 

