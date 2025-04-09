user
MK Stalin renews call for NEET exemption, slams AIADMK's 'politics'

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin reaffirmed DMK’s unwavering opposition to NEET, accusing AIADMK and Governor RN Ravi of politicising the issue. He urged legal action and state-wide protests to secure NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu.
 

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin holds all MLA meet to discuss NEET exemption from Tamil Nadu ddr
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 9, 2025, 9:15 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin held a meeting on Wednesday with Tamil Nadu assembly MLAs to discuss NEET from the state. All party members, including DMK, Congress, MMK, PMK, VCK, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Party, CPI(M), and CPI legislators, were present at the meeting, whereas the BJP and AIADMK boycotted it.

During the meeting, MK Stalin said that DMK had been fighting against NEET from the beginning, and till now, it has not changed its heart or stance on the issue. He stated that former CM M Karunanidhi opposed NEET, and it was also approved by the governor. Stalin emphasised that during those days, Tamil Nadu had become an example in the field of medical studies.

"DMK has been fighting against NEET from the beginning. The state government has been very strong on the decision, and till today, we have no change of heart or decision on this matter. Former Tamil Nadu Karunanidhi, back in the day, opposed NEET, and then it was also approved by the Governor. And it was at that time Tamilnadu had become an example in the field of health and education of medical studies", MK Stalin said during the meet.

Furthermore, MK Stalin alleged that the AIADMK regime was spoiling the entire process of medical education by bringing back NEET. He said that the issue needs to be fought in the parliament and that state-wide protests should be held to oppose NEET.

"Few years back, the AIADMK regime bought back the NEET, which spoiled our entire process of medical education. We have to fight this in parliament and start a complete state-wide protest because of NEET; multiple students, especially from the poor and downtrodden people's, faced a drawback by it", Stalin said.

The Tamil Nadu CM said that NEET entrance exams affect the students who are living in poverty and alleged governor RN Ravi of doing politics over the issue. He said that they had sent a proposal to RN Ravi, which he must have sent to the President. However, he did politics over the issue. Stalin stated that the Union Government continued to reject their proposal, but if legal battles after being fought constantly, then Tamil Nadu can get an exemption from NEET.

"NEET entrance exams affect the students who are living in poverty. We sent the proposal to the Tamil Nadu Governor, he must have sent it to the President, but he did politics over it. We fought over it. We passed the resolution in State Assembly and sent it again to Governor for President's assent. I met Governor in person and gave the request. Union Government might have rejected our Bill but I believe if we continue to take legal measures, we will get NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu", Tamil Nadu CM said.

